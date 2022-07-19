ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Newspaper condemns conservative survey name tied to company

Titusville Herald
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The newspaper in Maine’s largest city is decrying the use of its parent company name in a national conservative group’s political survey. The name of the American Principles Project survey — “Maine Today & Public Insight” — led some to believe it had something to do with...

www.titusvilleherald.com

Titusville Herald

Editorial Roundup: South Dakota

Yankton Press & Dakotan. July 16, 2022. Editorial: South Dakota Budget Surplus And The Realities. South Dakota finished the most recent fiscal year with a $115 million budget surplus, which has given lawmakers reason to celebrate and self-congratulate. In fact, Gov. Krisi Noem said in a press release announcing the...
POLITICS
Titusville Herald

Editorial Roundup: Minnesota

Minneapolis Star Tribune. July 16, 2022. Editorial: State medical board is a campaign target. GOP gubernatorial candidate Jensen calls it a “juggernaut,” but it’s been too passive under Walz. Bruce Anderson didn’t know that the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice existed when his wife died of cancer...
MINNESOTA STATE
Titusville Herald

Editorial Roundup: West Virginia

Bluefield Daily Telegraph. July 16, 2022. Editorial: Tax bill: W.Va. voters will decide amendment. You may have heard that lawmakers in West Virginia are looking at eliminating the state’s personal property tax on vehicles, boats and trailers — a move that would likely be popular with Mountain State voters.
POLITICS
Titusville Herald

Ex-Hawaii official admits role in affordable housing scheme

HONOLULU (AP) — A former county official in Hawaii admitted in court that he used his position to scam a program meant to address the lack of affordable housing. Alan Rudo, who was a Housing and Community Development Specialist on the Big Island, pleaded guilty Monday to conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud.
HAWAII STATE
Titusville Herald

Tennessee Human Rights Commission selects new director

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Human Rights Board of Commissioners has named a new executive director to oversee the agency. Muriel Malone Nolen was named executive director effective Monday after working with the agency since 2021, according to a news release. She previously worked as an assistant district attorney general in Shelby County for 18 years.
TENNESSEE STATE
Titusville Herald

Heat deaths in large Arizona county hit half-year record

PHOENIX (AP) — Heat associated deaths in Arizona’s largest county have hit a half-year record as more homeless people live unprotected outdoors in the arid desert city while summer temperatures soar well into triple digits. The most recent data from the Maricopa County Department of Health shows 17...
PHOENIX, AZ
Titusville Herald

NJ man sentenced for threats to Black Maryland woman, family

BALTIMORE (AP) — A New Jersey man has received three years of probation, 30 days of confinement and intensive in-patient drug treatment for making threatening telephone calls to a Black Maryland woman and her family, a federal prosecutor said. Michael Marotta, 26, of Sewell, New Jersey admitted that he...
BALTIMORE, MD
Titusville Herald

Editorial Roundup: Louisiana

The Advocate. July 18, 2022. Editorial: Work it out, somehow, to restore and expand passenger train service. When Hurricane Katrina blew through the Gulf Coast, it devastated all sorts of infrastructure, including coastal highways — and train tracks. Now, a debate between Amtrak and freight railroads is playing out over whether there will again be passenger rail from New Orleans to the Atlantic seaboard, or something like the services available until 2005.
LOUISIANA STATE
Titusville Herald

Editorial Roundup: Missouri

St. Louis Post-Dispatch. July 18, 2022. Editorial: Parson signs law to criminalize homelessness, ignoring his adviser. Missouri’s new law regarding homelessness couldn’t be more draconian if its Republican authors were trying to fill jails with nonviolent offenders, hinder cities’ ability to provide services and deliberately torment some of society’s most vulnerable people. But don’t take our word for it. Gov. Mike Parson’s own top mental health official laid out to him all the reasons this law is counterproductive.
MISSOURI STATE
Titusville Herald

2 dozen Kentucky teachers chosen for Achievement Awards

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Two dozen Kentucky educators have been chosen for Valvoline Teacher Achievement Awards and will compete for the Kentucky Teacher of the Year title. The 24 teachers are Rebecca Brewer, Norton Commons Elementary (Jefferson County); Ashley Buchanon, Rockfield Elementary (Warren County); Kelly Gates, Pride Elementary (Hopkins County); Amber Hays, Thelma B. Johnson Early Learning Center (Henderson County); Shannon Kay, New Haven Elementary (Boone County); Julie Moore, School for the Creative and Performing Arts at Bluegrass (Fayette County); Melinda Richardson, Clay City Elementary; Cassandra Walden, East Bernstadt Elementary; Caitlin Buckley, Kentucky School for the Deaf; Angela Dilts-Pollock, Farnsley Middle (Jefferson County); Nathaniel Green, Newport High; Danielle Hicks, Clinton County Middle; Justin Mitchell, Franklin-Simpson Middle; Mandy Perez, Crittenden County Middle; Rhoda Whitaker, Whitesburg Middle; Charlena Williams, Hancock County Middle; Cathy Conley, Knott County Central High; Eddie Groves, Ohio County High; Tina Henry, Boyle County High; Robin Kemp, Highlands High (Fort Thomas Independent); Victoria Mohon, Christian County High; Lauren Niemann, Fern Creek High (Jefferson County); Amber L. Sergent, Woodford County High; and Steven Thomas, Green County Area Technology Center.
KENTUCKY STATE
Titusville Herald

Eastern, Central Washington drought declaration lifted

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington state Department of Ecology has canceled the drought declaration for Central and Eastern Washington because of unanticipated cool, wet weather in May and June. Water supply conditions have been much better than expected and as a result no part of the state is...
WASHINGTON STATE
Titusville Herald

Editorial Roundup: Tennessee

Kingsport Times News. July 19, 2022. Editorial: Tennessee’s new grading scale makes sense to us. Starting with the coming school year, Tennessee students will not have to work as hard to get the same letter grade thanks to a new state law that has been adopted by the Sullivan County, Kingsport and Johnson City school districts.
TENNESSEE STATE
Titusville Herald

First carbon capture, storage project in ND up and running

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The operators of an ethanol plant in North Dakota say the state's first carbon capture and storage project is up and running. Carbon emissions from Red Trail Energy's plant near Richardton are injected thousands of feet into the earth as a way to combat climate change, as less carbon dioxide is emitted into the atmosphere.
BISMARCK, ND
Titusville Herald

Longtime conservationist victim of Montana dust storm crash

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A longtime conservationist and the founder of an organization dedicated to creating a community of people who participate in outdoor recreation was among six victims in a Montana interstate pileup caused by a dust storm last Friday. The crash also killed two children, ages 3 and 11, authorities said Wednesday.
HARDIN, MT
Titusville Herald

Driver sentenced in 2021 DUI crash that killed 3 from Idaho

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A driver accused of causing a triple-fatal DUI crash in Nevada’s Nye County has been sentenced to up to 60 years in prison. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Tuesday that Tyler Kennedy received 8 to 20 years for each of three counts of DUI causing death, with the sentences to run consecutively.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Titusville Herald

Elaine S. Locke, 94

Elaine S. Locke, 94, of Pleasantville, passed away Monday evening July 18, 2022 at her home. Elaine was born on Jan. 5, 1928 in Corry, Pa., a daughter of the late Alan and Louise Rawley Stewart. She was married to Louis D. Locke Jr. on June 7, 1953 in Centerville. He preceded her in death on Sept. 3, 2009.
TITUSVILLE, PA
Titusville Herald

Editorial Roundup: Kansas

Topeka Capital-Journal. July 15, 2022. Editorial: Every Kansas voter is responsible to ensure the claims they’re hearing are fair and accurate. A lot of claims are being tossed around regarding the constitutional amendment question on the ballot for the upcoming primary election, dubbed the Value Them Both Amendment. Plenty...
KANSAS STATE
Titusville Herald

After escape, youths being moved to Louisiana's penitentiary

BATON ROUGE (AP) — Amid worsening problems at a south Louisiana juvenile detention facility — including a weekend escape that allegedly ended with a violent carjacking — Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday that some of the youths will be temporarily moved to the state penitentiary at Angola.
BRIDGE CITY, LA
Titusville Herald

Stormy year in South Dakota so far, warnings set record

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — The National Weather Service says severe weather so far this year in South Dakota has been an anomaly. The weather service issued 561 severe thunderstorm warnings in the state as of July 5. That's 131 more than 2007, when the previous record for that timeframe was set.
ABERDEEN, SD

