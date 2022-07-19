ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pink's First Music Video In Over A Year Takes On The Supreme Court

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

Pink has released the official music video for her new single "Irrelevant." The release marks the singer's first music video in over a year and has received praise from Billboard for "tackling nearly every major point of contention in American politics today."

The protest song's accompanying music video begins with old footage of women suffragettes and still photos of women's rights activists from the 20th century like Ida B. Wells, Susan B. Anthony, and many more. The video then highlights how communities are fighting against the same injustices today, splicing together photos of protests from the Civil Rights Movement, #MeToo, LGBTQ+ rights, Black Lives Matter, and also calls for an end to gun violence.

Activists like Tarana Burke (the founder of the Me Too movement) and Muhammad Ali are highlighted in the video and political figures like Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani make appearances during the lyrics "I'll be a heretic/ You f----n' hypocrite." Pink's song came out in direct response to the Supreme Court's recent decision to overturn Roe V. Wade. In the passionate song she sings, "The kids are not alright, No/ 'cause none of us are right/ I'm tired but I won't sleep tonight/ 'cause I still feel alive."

In the bridge, Pink references Cyndi Lauper's hit "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" with the lyrics, "Girls just wanna have rights/ So, why do we have to fight?" According to Billboard, proceeds from the track will be donated to former First Lady Michelle Obama's nonpartisan voting initiative When We All Vote, which aims to ensure every eligible voter is registered and able to vote in every election.

