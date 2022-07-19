ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State Cyclones Offensive Players to Watch vs. Longhorns in Week 8

By Zach Dimmitt
LonghornsCountry
 1 day ago
The Texas Longhorns will host the Iowa State Cyclones in Austin for a Week 8 matchup on Saturday, Oct. 15. Texas leads the all-time series 14-5, but all five losses have come in the last 12 years.

The Longhorns have lost the last three meetings against Iowa State, with the last win coming in a 24-10 win in Austin in 2018. Since then, Texas has had two single-digit losses and an embarrassing 30-7 loss in Ames last season in the Longhorns' first year under coach Steve Sarkisian.

Under coach Matt Campbell last season, Iowa State was a bit of a disappointment after starting the season at No. 7 in the AP Poll before ending with a 7-6 record and a loss to the Clemson Tigers in the Cheez-It Bowl.

Be sure to stick with LonghornsCountry.com as we preview every aspect of the matchup with the Warhawks throughout the week. We've already done a general preview of the Cyclones. Now, let's look at Iowa State offensive players that the Longhorns should keep tabs on.

QB Hunter Dekkers

Dekkers is a big-bodied quarterback with underrated dual-threat ability that could present the Longhorns with some problems. He appeared in just four games last season, going 20-36 passing for 193 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. He also rushed four times for 61 yards and a score.

The left-hander is stout at 6-3, 235 and got some solid reps behind Brock Purdy last season. Against No. 10 Iowa early in the season, he went 11-16 passing for 114 yards and a touchdown in the 27-17 loss. The Hawkeyes defense allowed the fourth-fewest offensive yards per game (326.9) in the Big Ten last season, but Dekkers still produced an impressively efficient stat line.

Against Kansas on Oct. 2, Dekkers showed off his wheels on a designed run that saw him sprint down the sideline for a 41-yard touchdown. His lack of experience could play in Texas' favor, but he'll have half a season to get the ball rolling before heading to Austin for this matchup.

WR Xavier Hutchinson

Hutchinson was Iowa State's top pass-catcher last season. And with his running mate Tarique Milton transferring to Texas this offseason, he'll have more room to run the show.

The Jacksonville native led the Big 12 in catches (83), was second in yards (987), and had five touchdowns. Prior to the Cyclones' Cheez-It Bowl loss to Clemson, Hutchinson had a six-game streak of six or more catches and had 96 or more yards in four of those contests.

His best game came in a 24-21 win over No. 8 Oklahoma State's elite defense on Oct. 23. Hutchinson totaled 12 catches for 125 yards and two touchdowns, outplaying arguably the Big 12's best receiver in Tay Martin.

Hutchinson should be in contention with Xavier Worthy for best receiver in the conference this season.

RB Jirehl Brock

It's going to be hard to fill the shoes left by Breece Hall this season, but Brock showed at the end of last year that he's ready to step into the lead-back role.

Though Brock appeared in all but one game last season, Hall acted as a workhorse back, meaning his counterpart saw few touches at times. With Hall sitting during the Cheez-It Bowl, Brock got the start but produced little with 14 carries for 42 yards along with three catches for 21 yards.

The Iowa State offense as a whole failed to produce that game, but Brock showed flashes of big-play ability the week prior against the TCU Horned Frogs, as his first carry went for a quick 41-yard touchdown. With the keys of the backfield this time around, Brock's a running back the Longhorns need to keep their eyes on.

