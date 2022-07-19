ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Overview of Neutrophils and a High White Blood Cell Count During Pregnancy

By Carrie Madormo, RN, MPH
Cover picture for the articleNeutrophils are white blood cells that help our bodies fight infection. During pregnancy, the number of neutrophils in the blood naturally increases in response to the extra stress that pregnancy puts on a person's body. While a high blood cell count is normal during pregnancy, there may be signs...

MedicineNet.com

What Causes Your Red Blood Cells to Be Low?

Red blood cells (RBCs) are the most common type of cells found in the bloodstream. It is the abundance of these cells that give the blood its color. The main function of a red blood cell is to carry oxygen and transfer it throughout the body. To achieve this, the cells contain a protein in them called hemoglobin. This protein helps carry the oxygen molecule around the body because hemoglobin contains iron inside it. The iron helps hold the oxygen within the cell and gives the cell its red color.
CANCER
verywellhealth.com

Common Causes and Treatment for Itchy Gums

You might not give much thought to your gums until there's a problem. Itching, soreness, and inflammation in your gums can be distracting. You can't talk, eat, or even breathe without involving these tissues. This article will explore why your gums might itch and become sore and options to prevent...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

What Are the Warning Signs of Liver Failure?

Liver failure is when the liver loses its ability to perform its essential roles. Liver failure can be broken down into two categories, acute liver failure and chronic liver failure. Acute liver failure happens suddenly. It is typically due to a virus, medication, or an autoimmune disease. Chronic liver failure...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Health Digest

Signs That Your Blood Sugar May Be Spiking

Diabetes is among the most common diseases, affecting a significant portion of the U.S. population. About 37.3 million American adults have diabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The food you eat contains sugar, or glucose, which is then processed into energy in the presence of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Best Kidney Disease Treatment?

Unfortunately, there is no cure for chronic kidney disease, but treatment can help relieve the symptoms and prevent them from worsening. Chronic kidney disease is divided into five stages. The stages vary depending on how much damage your kidneys have suffered and how well they function. For example, stage one can be mild enough that it doesn't affect your kidney's functioning at all. It can, however, get worse if left untreated.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

How Long Does Stomach Cancer Take to Develop?

Stomach cancer typically starts in the stomach lining and grows slowly over several years without causing noticeable symptoms. Stomach cancer can be difficult to diagnose in the early stages, since if symptoms do appear, they are often mistaken for symptoms of other gastrointestinal problems. As a result, stomach cancer can go undiagnosed for years before the symptoms grow serious enough to call for testing.
CANCER
MedicineNet.com

How Do I Know if I Have Symptoms of Ovarian Cancer?

In the early stages of ovarian cancer, symptoms can be easy to miss or overlook. Symptoms usually do not become noticeable until the cancer has already advanced. Learn about early and later symptoms of ovarian cancer, as well as when to see a doctor. What are early symptoms of ovarian...
CANCER
MedicineNet.com

How Long Can You Live With a Rectal Tumor? Rectal Cancer

Rectal cancer is curable if detected early, and the overall 5-year survival rate is 63%. Survival rates for rectal cancer depend on the stage of the cancer as well as your age, overall health, and response to treatment:. Localized (has not spread): Approximately 91%. Regional (spread to surrounding tissues or...
CANCER
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

New Risk Factor Identified Increases Women’s Stroke Risk By 34%

A new study published today in Stroke indicated that women with endometriosis may have a greater risk of stroke compared to women without chronic inflammatory disorder. Authors of the study estimate that about 10% of reproductive-aged women in the United States have endometriosis, which is characterized by abnormal growth of endometrial-like tissue outside the uterus. Endometriosis has been linked to an increased risk of heart attack, stroke, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol in women.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

Is Fatty Liver Disease (Hepatic Steatosis) Serious?

Hepatic steatosis or fatty liver disease is a frequent disorder caused by a buildup of fat in the liver. There is a modest amount of fat in a healthy liver. When fat accounts for more than 10 percent of your liver's weight, it becomes an issue. The majority of people...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Diabetes and the thyroid: What is the connection?

Diabetes and thyroid disorders are relatively common conditions that involve problems with hormones. While researchers are unsure of the exact cause, growing evidence suggests a link between these conditions. Thyroid disorders and diabetes are two of the. conditions that endocrinologists treat. The term “endocrine disorder” describes a group of conditions...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

What Causes a Person to Have Low Iron?

Iron is a mineral that humans need to function. It is an important part of hemoglobin, which is found in red blood cells. Hemoglobin carries oxygen from the lungs to all the cells of the body. Low iron means that hemoglobin can't do its job well. Low iron can progress...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Q&A: How to manage symptoms of liver disease

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: My husband is 45 and has lived with irritable bowel syndrome for many years. He was recently diagnosed with primary sclerosing cholangitis. Are these two conditions related? We were told a liver transplant was likely in the future. Do all people require a transplant? Are other treatments available to manage this liver disease?
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Health Digest

Thrombosis Versus Embolism: What's The Difference Between These Types Of Blood Clots?

Blood clots form when blood cells, proteins, and clot-inducing platelets stick together to form a jelly-like clump (via MedlinePlus). Not all blood clots are harmful. Clots that form in wounds to prevent excess blood loss are beneficial. However, clots that start without good reason are often referred to as either thrombosis or embolism, and together, they affect around 900,000 Americans each year. What's the difference between thrombosis and embolism blood clots?
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Women with endometriosis may have higher risk of stroke

A large, prospective study found that women with endometriosis may have a higher risk of stroke compared to women without the chronic inflammatory condition, according to new research published today in Stroke. Endometriosis (abnormal growth of endometrial-like tissue outside the uterus) is estimated to affect approximately 10% of reproductive aged...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Health Digest

The Surprising Connection Between Anemia And Your Weight

Anemia is a condition where there aren't enough functional red blood cells to transport oxygen to your body's tissues, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Anyone may become anemic, but some demographics are more prone to developing the condition than others. Menstruating people are at greater risk because of the blood loss they experience every month, particularly if they have heavy periods or fibroids. Additionally, those who are pregnant are vulnerable, especially following blood loss during childbirth. Babies transitioning from milk-based diets — whether formula or breast milk — to solid foods may consume less iron, making them more likely to have anemia. Similarly, toddlers, who require increased iron as they undergo growth spurts, may be at greater risk for the condition. Additionally, people over age 65 are more susceptible, especially if they're on blood thinners.
WEIGHT LOSS
verywellhealth.com

Ask an Expert: What Happens If Diabetes Is Not Managed Properly?

Do-Eun Lee, MD, has been practicing medicine for more than 20 years and specializes in diabetes, thyroid issues, and general endocrinology. She currently operates a private practice in Lafayette, CA, which opened in 2009. She has authored several publications and is the recipient of various professional awards and honors, including the Young Investigator Travel Award from Seoul National University College of Medicine Alumni Association of North America, Las Vegas.
LAFAYETTE, CA

