Overview of Neutrophils and a High White Blood Cell Count During Pregnancy

Anemia is a condition where there aren't enough functional red blood cells to transport oxygen to your body's tissues, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Anyone may become anemic, but some demographics are more prone to developing the condition than others. Menstruating people are at greater risk because of the blood loss they experience every month, particularly if they have heavy periods or fibroids. Additionally, those who are pregnant are vulnerable, especially following blood loss during childbirth. Babies transitioning from milk-based diets — whether formula or breast milk — to solid foods may consume less iron, making them more likely to have anemia. Similarly, toddlers, who require increased iron as they undergo growth spurts, may be at greater risk for the condition. Additionally, people over age 65 are more susceptible, especially if they're on blood thinners.

