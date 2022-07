Pinellas County SunRunner Bus Will Be Really Really Really Fast. SunRunner is the New rapid bus system in Pinellas County’s PSTA. How can it go so so so fast? Well, it has it’s very own lane. SunRunner connects the most popular areas of St. Pete, St. Pete Beach and downtown St. Pete. It’s not on the road with the rest of traffic, so it won’t face the same traffic issues as regular buses. The vehicles are hybrid electric so there’s less gas used.

PINELLAS COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO