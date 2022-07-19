ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Heading to Chelsea FC soccer match in Charlotte? What to know about traffic, safety

By Joe Marusak
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 1 day ago

Drivers face road closures and delays in uptown Charlotte on Wednesday as Chelsea FC , one of the world’s most storied soccer clubs, plays a summer friendly against Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium.

About 50,000 fans are expected for the match between the Premier League club and the hometown Major League Soccer expansion team.

Chelsea has won six championships at the highest level of English football, five of those titles from 2005 to 2017.

The Blues claimed their second Champions League title last year and have notched eight FA Cups , finishing runner-up to Liverpool in this year’s competition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qSK5N_0gkxOnOv00
Fans cheer before a soccer match between Chelsea and Mexico’s Club América in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 16. Chelsea will play Charlotte FC on Wednesday, July 20. David Becker/AP

Charlotte FC vs. Chelsea FC

Start time: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, Bank of America Stadium.

Gates open: 6 p.m.

How to watch: ESPN+

Radio: WFNZ 610 AM/92.7 FM

Tickets: $50 to $195 and higher were available Tuesday , according to Ticketmaster.

Charlotte FC match vs Chelsea comes at a bad time. Here’s the strategy

A limited number of select tickets will be available at the ticket office on Wednesday, Charlotte FC officials said. The ticket office opens at 3:30 p.m.

Bank of America events require mobile tickets for entry. PDF tickets are no longer valid. All users, both PSL holders and single-game ticket buyers, can access and manage their tickets through the Charlotte FC app.

Charlotte FC officials urged fans to arrive early to avoid long lines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a565W_0gkxOnOv00
Charlotte Football Club fans show their support against the LA Galaxy on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Charlotte FC hosts English Premier League club Chelsea FC in a friendly on July 20. Jeff Siner/jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Uptown street closures

These uptown streets will be closed:

11 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. Wednesday

▪ Graham Street from South Mint Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

▪ South Mint Street from Morehead Street to Brooklyn Village Avenue.

4 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Wednesday

▪ South Mint Street will be closed from Brooklyn Village Avenue to West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

4:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Wednesday

▪ Brooklyn Village Avenue will be closed from Church Street to Mint Street, and 1st Street will be closed from South Mint Street to South Church Street.

5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Wednesday

▪ Brooklyn Village Avenue from South Church Street to South College Street.

▪ Levine Avenue of the Arts from South Church Street to South Tryon Street.

▪ Morehead Street, right westbound lane from South Tryon Street to the Interstate 77 northbound ramp.

▪ South Graham Street, right southbound lane from West 4th Street to West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

▪ South Mint Street, right northbound lane from West Trade Street to West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

▪ South Mint Street from Carson Boulevard to Morehead Street.

▪ West 4th Street, right eastbound lane from South Graham Street to South Mint Street.

Keep these items at home

Fans can take two sealed plastic non-flavored water bottles per person into Bank of America Stadium, but these items remain prohibited:

▪ Umbrellas.

▪ Purses larger than a clutch bag.

▪ Briefcases, luggage, backpacks, bum bags, cinch bags and computer bags, camera bags and any bag larger than the permissible size.

▪ Coolers, weapons, alcohol, glass, cans, studded jewelry.

The only bags permitted are clear tote bags up to 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches; 1-gallon resealable clear plastic storage bags; and small clutch bags with straps not exceeding 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches.

For a complete list of prohibited items, visit CharlotteFC.com/StadiumPolicies .

Getting around uptown and safety tips

Keep your car at home

▪ Walk, bike or use a ride-sharing service or public transportation. Wearing a COVID-preventive face mask is optional on CATS buses and trains.

▪ Ride-share dropoff and pickup for the concert will be at 3rd and Church streets near Romare Bearden Park.

The city also posted an uptown travel safety guide on its website.

If you’re walking

▪ Wear bright clothing at night.

▪ Walk facing traffic.

▪ Remove headphones and remain alert.

▪ Cross safely when exiting the bus.

▪ Watch for turning vehicles.

▪ Stay especially alert “in parking lots and around train and light rail tracks.”

If you’re bicycling

▪ Wear bright clothing at night.

▪ Wear a helmet.

▪ Ride with traffic.

▪ Obey all traffic signals and signs.

▪ Use hand signals.

▪ Look before entering traffic and changing lanes.

If you drive

▪ Make sure vehicle lights are on at night.

▪ Yield to pedestrians.

▪ Look for pedestrians and cyclists when turning.

▪ Obey all traffic signals and signs.

▪ Use turning signals.

Receive traffic alerts

▪ Sign up for Charlotte Department of Transportation Getting Around email alerts at PublicInput.com . Register on the site for daily street closure and weekly street use and event notices.

▪ Register for Charlotte Area Transportation System notices at CATS Rider Alerts .

▪ Find details about parking and ride sharing near the stadium at Panthers.com/stadium .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte FC match vs Chelsea comes at a bad time. Here’s the strategy

Charlotte FC’s game against Chelsea on Wednesday allows the expansion squad a chance to test itself against one of the premier clubs in the soccer world. However, the match comes at an inopportune time for a team that just blew a 2-0 lead and lost 3-2 to Miami last Saturday. Charlotte sits just one point behind No. 7 Cincinnati for the Eastern Conference’s last playoff spot and faces a mere three-day turnaround before flying to Canada to take on Toronto FC, one of the worst teams in Major League Soccer.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chelsea Fc#Liverpool#Charlotte Fc#Uptown Charlotte#Bank Of America Stadium#Major League Soccer#English#Espn Radio#Ticketmaster#Pdf#Psl
Charlotte Observer

See why a NASCAR driver’s mansion north of Charlotte has a nearly $16 million price tag

NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is selling his 9,986-square foot mansion north of Charlotte for nearly $16 million, ESPN reported this week. A sale at the listed price of $15.995 million would be the largest home resale ever in the 16-county Charlotte market, according to Josh Tucker, co-broker for the seller along with Corcoran HM Properties colleague Heather Gibbs.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
kiss951.com

Charlotte Bakery Has the Best Chocolate Chip Cookies in North Carolina

There is nothing better than a classic chocolate chip cookie. Just the right amount of chocolate chips and softness makes any day better with just one bite. Whether you enjoy them soft and chewy or with tons of chocolate chip bits, finding the perfect cookie can be fun. But, also a bit dangerous. We all know once you find that favorite spot, there is no stopping you when you catch a craving.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Observer

Here’s where you can get a free hot dog this week for National Hot Dog Month.

July 20 may be National Hot Dog Day, but did you know that all of July is National Hot Dog Month?. The Original Hot Dog Factory is celebrating with free All-American hot dogs at its University City restaurant on Friday. Free food usually comes with a line, so while you wait, we invite you to learn some more about the Charlotte restaurant — including its expansion plans.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
9K+
Followers
485
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy