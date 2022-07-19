Heading to Chelsea FC soccer match in Charlotte? What to know about traffic, safety

Drivers face road closures and delays in uptown Charlotte on Wednesday as Chelsea FC , one of the world’s most storied soccer clubs, plays a summer friendly against Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium.

About 50,000 fans are expected for the match between the Premier League club and the hometown Major League Soccer expansion team.

Chelsea has won six championships at the highest level of English football, five of those titles from 2005 to 2017.

The Blues claimed their second Champions League title last year and have notched eight FA Cups , finishing runner-up to Liverpool in this year’s competition.

Fans cheer before a soccer match between Chelsea and Mexico’s Club América in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 16. Chelsea will play Charlotte FC on Wednesday, July 20. David Becker/AP

Charlotte FC vs. Chelsea FC

Start time: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, Bank of America Stadium.

Gates open: 6 p.m.

How to watch: ESPN+

Radio: WFNZ 610 AM/92.7 FM

Tickets: $50 to $195 and higher were available Tuesday , according to Ticketmaster.

Charlotte FC match vs Chelsea comes at a bad time. Here’s the strategy

A limited number of select tickets will be available at the ticket office on Wednesday, Charlotte FC officials said. The ticket office opens at 3:30 p.m.

Bank of America events require mobile tickets for entry. PDF tickets are no longer valid. All users, both PSL holders and single-game ticket buyers, can access and manage their tickets through the Charlotte FC app.

Charlotte FC officials urged fans to arrive early to avoid long lines.

Charlotte Football Club fans show their support against the LA Galaxy on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Charlotte FC hosts English Premier League club Chelsea FC in a friendly on July 20. Jeff Siner/jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Uptown street closures

These uptown streets will be closed:

11 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. Wednesday

▪ Graham Street from South Mint Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

▪ South Mint Street from Morehead Street to Brooklyn Village Avenue.

4 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Wednesday

▪ South Mint Street will be closed from Brooklyn Village Avenue to West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

4:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Wednesday

▪ Brooklyn Village Avenue will be closed from Church Street to Mint Street, and 1st Street will be closed from South Mint Street to South Church Street.

5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Wednesday

▪ Brooklyn Village Avenue from South Church Street to South College Street.

▪ Levine Avenue of the Arts from South Church Street to South Tryon Street.

▪ Morehead Street, right westbound lane from South Tryon Street to the Interstate 77 northbound ramp.

▪ South Graham Street, right southbound lane from West 4th Street to West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

▪ South Mint Street, right northbound lane from West Trade Street to West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

▪ South Mint Street from Carson Boulevard to Morehead Street.

▪ West 4th Street, right eastbound lane from South Graham Street to South Mint Street.

Keep these items at home

Fans can take two sealed plastic non-flavored water bottles per person into Bank of America Stadium, but these items remain prohibited:

▪ Umbrellas.

▪ Purses larger than a clutch bag.

▪ Briefcases, luggage, backpacks, bum bags, cinch bags and computer bags, camera bags and any bag larger than the permissible size.

▪ Coolers, weapons, alcohol, glass, cans, studded jewelry.

The only bags permitted are clear tote bags up to 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches; 1-gallon resealable clear plastic storage bags; and small clutch bags with straps not exceeding 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches.

For a complete list of prohibited items, visit CharlotteFC.com/StadiumPolicies .

Getting around uptown and safety tips

Keep your car at home

▪ Walk, bike or use a ride-sharing service or public transportation. Wearing a COVID-preventive face mask is optional on CATS buses and trains.

▪ Ride-share dropoff and pickup for the concert will be at 3rd and Church streets near Romare Bearden Park.

The city also posted an uptown travel safety guide on its website.

If you’re walking

▪ Wear bright clothing at night.

▪ Walk facing traffic.

▪ Remove headphones and remain alert.

▪ Cross safely when exiting the bus.

▪ Watch for turning vehicles.

▪ Stay especially alert “in parking lots and around train and light rail tracks.”

If you’re bicycling

▪ Wear bright clothing at night.

▪ Wear a helmet.

▪ Ride with traffic.

▪ Obey all traffic signals and signs.

▪ Use hand signals.

▪ Look before entering traffic and changing lanes.

If you drive

▪ Make sure vehicle lights are on at night.

▪ Yield to pedestrians.

▪ Look for pedestrians and cyclists when turning.

▪ Obey all traffic signals and signs.

▪ Use turning signals.

Receive traffic alerts

▪ Sign up for Charlotte Department of Transportation Getting Around email alerts at PublicInput.com . Register on the site for daily street closure and weekly street use and event notices.

▪ Register for Charlotte Area Transportation System notices at CATS Rider Alerts .

▪ Find details about parking and ride sharing near the stadium at Panthers.com/stadium .