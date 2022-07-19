The Daily Money: How a Utah startup received $219M for questionable COVID tests

Nomi Health sent thousands of pink bovine gloves to Tennessee as part of the PPE sent to the state. The state was expecting medical sleeves to protect front line workers. Photo provided by Michelle Fiscus

Welcome to Tuesday. It's Brett Molina filling in for The Daily Money to deliver your top stories in Money, Tech and Travel.

Remember Toys R Us? You know, the "I don't wanna grow up" jingle , Geoffrey the giraffe, the tickets you had to grab and bring to a counter if you wanted to buy a console video game?

It wasn't long ago all Toys R Us stores closed after the toy giant filed for bankruptcy and shut down all its locations.

But it's slowly making a comeback. The latest? Macy's plans to open Toys R Us shops in all of its stores . The rollout begins this month, and will wrap by October, just in time for the holiday shopping season.

📰 A must-read USA TODAY investigation 📰

Republican leaders in five states – Florida, Iowa, Nebraska, Tennessee and Utah – paid Nomi Health $219 million in contracts for COVID-19 tests despite the startup having no public health experience , a USA TODAY investigation discovered.

In the below excerpt, Dr. Michelle Fiscus, who had served as Tennessee's top vaccine official, recalls the first shipment received from Nomi after the startup signed a contract with the state to provide vital equipment and tests:

Fiscus had hoped to receive thousands of gown sleeves, masks and disinfectant for front-line medical workers. Instead, Nomi had sent thousands of pink bovine insemination gloves, wipes labeled "for veterinary use" that didn't kill the COVID-19 virus and low-quality face masks, she said.

"My first reaction was: 'Oh, my God. You have to be kidding me,'" Fiscus told USA TODAY in a mid-June interview. "Then it was, 'What are we supposed to do with this?'"

Don't forget to read more about how USA TODAY conducted its investigation of Nomi Health .

More stories you shouldn't miss

Twitter is suing Elon Musk. Here's a look at how similar cases have ended .

Check your freezer. There's a recall on organic freeze-dried blueberries .

Good news: Robocalls are down. The bad news? Text scams are way up .

"What happens on the ship ... Stays on the ship." Why swingers love cruises .

🎧 Mood music 🎧

The return of Toys R Us to more Macy's locations reminded me of all the toys I wanted from my local store growing up. At the very top of my Christmas list were The Transformers. So, the theme song from the 1980s Transformers cartoon only makes sense here. Just don't make me revisit the movie. I'm still mourning.

About The Daily Money

Each weekday, The Daily Money delivers the best consumer news from USA TODAY. We break down financial news and provide the TL;DR version: how decisions by the Federal Reserve, government and companies impact you. It even comes with its own Spotify playlist . It features nearly every song quoted here.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23 .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The Daily Money: How a Utah startup received $219M for questionable COVID tests