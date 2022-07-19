ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

1 displaced by fire found smoldering in home’s subfloor

By Dillon Davis
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eQJF2_0gkxNVUw00
A San Diego firefighter stands on the porch of an Oak Park home on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (KSWB)

SAN DIEGO – An occupant of an Oak Park home was displaced Tuesday when a fire broke out in the property’s subfloor, firefighters said.

About 6:15 a.m., firefighters arrived at the home located at 5312 Kalmia St., north of state Route 94, a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department incident fact sheet shows. The occupant came home and reported seeing smoke inside, ultimately deciding to evacuate on their own.

Firefighters located a smoldering fire in the subfloor and knocked it down, the agency said, closing the incident out by about 7:30 a.m. The extent of the damage to the home was not immediately clear.

No injuries were reported.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 5 San Diego

Woman walking dog hit by driver on North Park street

SAN DIEGO – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and badly hurt Wednesday after her dog pulled her into a North Park street while on a walk, police said. About 9 p.m., the 25-year-old woman was traveling eastbound across 4400 Illinois St. when she was hit by a 61-year-old driver in a southbound 2003 BMW Z4, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims wrote in a watch commander’s log.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
Nationwide Report

35-year-old Bonnie Roth died, 2 girls injured after a car crash in Alpine (Alpine, CA)

35-year-old Bonnie Roth died, 2 girls injured after a car crash in Alpine (Alpine, CA)Nationwide Report. Officials identified 35-year-old Bonnie Roth as the woman who lost her life after a single-vehicle accident last week in her hometown of Alpine. The fatal car crash took place on Interstate 8 at around 8:30 a.m. Friday. The preliminary investigation reports showed that Bonnie Roth lost control of the westbound Chevrolet Tahoe for undetermined reasons while headed west through the eastern San Diego-area town with her two young daughters [...]
ALPINE, CA
CBS 8

Fire breaks out at popular La Mesa market

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters are trying to figure out what started a fire at a popular La Mesa grocery store early Monday morning. The second alarm fire broke out at the Vine Ripe Market located in the 8100 block of Fletcher Pkwy. around 5:15 a.m., according to the La Mesa Fire Department.
LA MESA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oak#Accident
NBC San Diego

Fire at Vine Ripe Market in La Mesa Prompts Large Response

A fire at a grocery store in La Mesa prompted a large firefighting response Monday morning. When firefighters arrived at about 5:15 a.m. to the Vine Ripe Market on Fletcher Parkway, there was heavy smoke that made it difficult for firefighters to determine where the fire originated, Heartland Fire Department spokesperson Andy McKellar said.
LA MESA, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

East County wildfire halted at 3 acres

RAMONA, Calif. – A wildfire that broke out Tuesday in Ramona was halted at 3 acres, officials said. The blaze ignited shortly after 10:30 a.m. near Voorhees Lane and Highland Valley Road in eastern San Diego County, Cal Fire Captain Thomas Shoots said in an email. Firefighters were able to quickly attack the fire from above and limit the spread to only a small area.
RAMONA, CA
CBS 8

Brush fire in Ramona stopped at 3 acres

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters extinguished a slow-moving brush fire that broke out Tuesday morning near the Ramona Airport. The vegetation fire blackened about three acres off Voorhes Lane near Highland Valley Road in Ramona, according to Cal Fire. There were no injuries reported and no structures were...
RAMONA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Two Injured after Plane Accident on Santa Fe Road [San Marcos, CA]

The incident happened on July 19th, at around 6:15 p.m. when a small Socata aircraft emergency landed at the intersection of Santa Fe Road and Melrose Drive. According to reports, the plane left Montgomery Airfield and was headed to Fullerton, when it lost power. The pilot called Palomar Airport to attempt an emergency landing, but could not make it to the runway.
SAN MARCOS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC San Diego

Brush Fire Scorches 3 Acres Near Ramona Airport

Location: Near Voorhes Lane and Highland Valley Road. Firefighters quickly stopped the spread of a slow-moving brush fire that started Tuesday near the Ramona Airport. The fire, dubbed the Voorhes Fire, sparked near Voorhes Lane and Highland Valley Road at about 10:40 a.m. and grew to about two acres by 11 a.m., according to Cal Fire.
SAN DIEGO, CA
L.A. Weekly

1 Killed in Car Accident on Route 94 [Lemon Grove, CA]

LEMON GROVE, CA (July 20, 2022) – On Monday, police responded to a car accident on Route 94 where one person died early Monday morning. The crash happened on July 18th, at around 2:30 a.m. near Route 125, when a BMW crashed into a Mercedes sedan, according to a witness.
LEMON GROVE, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy