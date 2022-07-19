1 displaced by fire found smoldering in home’s subfloor

A San Diego firefighter stands on the porch of an Oak Park home on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (KSWB)

SAN DIEGO – An occupant of an Oak Park home was displaced Tuesday when a fire broke out in the property’s subfloor, firefighters said.

About 6:15 a.m., firefighters arrived at the home located at 5312 Kalmia St., north of state Route 94, a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department incident fact sheet shows. The occupant came home and reported seeing smoke inside, ultimately deciding to evacuate on their own.

Firefighters located a smoldering fire in the subfloor and knocked it down, the agency said, closing the incident out by about 7:30 a.m. The extent of the damage to the home was not immediately clear.

No injuries were reported.