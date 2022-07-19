ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

AUDIO: Kalamazoo Mall business owners object to changes in city ordinances

By Ken Delaney
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) -The City of Kalamazoo Criminal Code has been tweaked to decriminalize certain misdemeanors, over the objections of two downtown business women who believe using the street as a bathroom should remain a...

