Toys “R” Us Coming Back from the Dead! Will It Return to New Hartford?

TOWN OF MANLIUS – Before Terry Vickery could ever get into the instrument retail business, it was a foremost prerequisite that he be a lover of music. Born to a household full of singers, the 71-year-old Pompey resident’s affection for rock, pop and blues has seemed lifelong, but it strengthened in an instant after seeing The Beatles on “The Ed Sullivan Show” when he was a teenager. Not long after, his father gifted him a single-pickup Norma guitar for Christmas, a purchase that came with six complimentary lessons from a local instructor.

MANLIUS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO