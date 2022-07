Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh lent his celebrity and voice to a pro-life event on Sunday in Plymouth, Michigan, sharing his reasoning why he's against abortion. According to the Detroit Catholic publication, Harbaugh and his wife, Sarah, were speakers at the Plymouth Right to Life event at the Inn at St. John's, designed to raise money for several pro-life charities and programs in southeast Michigan.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO