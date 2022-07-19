Maine man dies after dump truck crashes into trees in Rumford

YARMOUTH (WGME) -- The Yarmouth Fire Department responded to a call from the Wyman Energy Center Tuesday night. Firefighters say smoke was reported inside the Cousins Island power plant. The building was ventilated and it was determined that there was no fire.
LISBON (WGME) -- A Mainer found an apparent grenade in Lisbon on Monday. A Lisbon resident unearthed what appeared to be a grenade while digging near a stump on Spring St. around 6:30 p.m. Lisbon Fire and Police responded and kept people away because they weren't sure if the suspected...
FALMOUTH (WGME) -- Maine State Police says I-295 was temporarily shut down north of Falmouth due to wires down in the road. Police say the wires were down around mile marker 12. CMP has confirmed that there were nearly 2,000 customers without power in Falmouth because of this incident. I-295...
SANFORD (WGME) -- The Sanford Police Department has released more images of a family that hasn't been seen since early July. The surveillance images show Jill Sidebotham, 2-year-old Lydia Hansen and Nicholas Hansen at the Walmart in the town of Mexico on July 2. The Maine Warden Service is searching...
SANFORD (WGME) -- The Sanford Police Department says a driver was killed in a crash Monday morning. Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Alfred Street and School Street around 8:03 a.m. The vehicles involved were a Dodge Ram 3500 and a VW Jetta. Police say the driver...
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A murder suspect from Maine has been arrested in Mexico. Police say 35-year-old Raymond Lester of Portland was arrested late Monday evening in Cancun, Mexico. He's accused of killing his girlfriend, 35-year-old Nicole Mokeme, in a hit-and-run in Acadia National Park back in June. Lester was also...
LEWISTON (WGME) – A Lewiston man is accused of murdering a Massachusetts man. Police found 20-year-old John Paquin suffering from gunshot wounds on Howe Street Sunday night. Mark John Sinclair, 28, of Lewiston has been charged with murder. “When we heard the gunshots, they came out to check the...
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Maine man who died at the Cumberland County Jail on July 6 has been identified. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says 65-year-old Kevin Whitford of Sanford was found unresponsive in his cell just before 10 a.m. Whitford was found by a correctional officer while on...
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Maine State Police says a Lewiston man has been arrested in the shooting death of a 20-year-old from Worcester, Massachusetts Sunday. Gunshots were reported at 30 Howe Street around 4 p.m. Sunday. Officers who arrived on scene found 20-year-old John Paquin of Worcester suffering from gunshot wounds.
BATH (WGME) – Work is underway on an alternate school for Dike-Newell elementary students. This comes after police say someone set the school on fire, which then rekindled two days later and destroyed half the school. The plan is to move students to the former regional vocational center for...
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The city of Portland will pay the mother and grandmother of a man shot and killed by Portland police a quarter of a million dollars. Court documents show Chance Baker’s family agreed to dismiss the case against Nicholas Goodman for $225,000. In February 2017, Goodman shot...
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Workers at the Chipotle in Augusta are accusing the chain of union busting after it abruptly closed the location. Chipotle closed the store at 1 Stephen King Drive in Augusta on Tuesday. The closure came as workers voted to form an independent union last month. Workers will...
OLD ORCHARD BEACH (WGME) – Maine is known for its beaches, especially in Southern Maine, but for some, they’re hard to access. That’s why Old Orchard Beach is now trying to make it an easy ride to the shore for people who need it. Ten wheelchairs are...
(BDN) -- It ain’t easy being a clammer. The soft-shell clam fishery — the second most valuable fishery in the state last year — is facing increasing pressures under climate change and is being picked apart by the invasive green crab. But a new problem has emerged...
AUGUSTA (WGME) – Chipotle employees in Augusta say they're outraged after the company announced plans to permanently close their store shortly after they moved to unionize. Last month, the store became the first Chipotle in America to file a petition to unionize. Chipotle insists that's not why they're closing...
WILLARD BEACH (WGME) – The high temperatures Tuesday brought some Mainers to the coast to get out of the humidity and into the ocean breeze. The ocean temperature at Willard Beach reached 61 degrees Tuesday. That may be too cold to swim for some, but it didn't stop dozens...
PORTLAND (WGME) -- There's a new mural in downtown Portland encouraging people to shop locally. The mural is at the corner of Brown and Free streets. Portland Downtown says it's to discourage graffiti and promote small businesses in the area. The group says the wall was once a graffiti hotspot...
For the fourth year in a row, a toxic blue-green algae bloom has been found at a popular South Portland park. On July 8, South Portland Parks, and Recreation said it found an active cyanobacteria bloom in Hinckley Park. Blue-green algae is a type of photosynthesizing bacteria called cyanobacteria. It...
LEWISTON (WGME) – A new report says Lewiston is in desperate need for more beds for the homeless. Lewiston has the third largest number of homeless shelters in the state, but a new report shows they are often full and have to decline services to those in need. “I'm...
Turner's Ruby Haylock will take a 4-shot lead heading into Thursday’s 3rd and final round of the Maine Women's Amateur. Ruby, who won this event back in 2020, began the day Wednesday with a 7 shot lead over last year’s champ Bailey Plourde. But on 5 Bailey, who's...
