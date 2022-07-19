ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rumford, ME

Maine man dies after dump truck crashes into trees in Rumford

By Ariana St Pierre, WGME
WPFO
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRUMFORD (WGME) -- Police say a New Gloucester man was killed after a dump...

fox23maine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPFO

Mainer finds apparent grenade in Lisbon

LISBON (WGME) -- A Mainer found an apparent grenade in Lisbon on Monday. A Lisbon resident unearthed what appeared to be a grenade while digging near a stump on Spring St. around 6:30 p.m. Lisbon Fire and Police responded and kept people away because they weren't sure if the suspected...
LISBON, ME
WPFO

I-295 temporarily closed north of Falmouth due to wires in roadway

FALMOUTH (WGME) -- Maine State Police says I-295 was temporarily shut down north of Falmouth due to wires down in the road. Police say the wires were down around mile marker 12. CMP has confirmed that there were nearly 2,000 customers without power in Falmouth because of this incident. I-295...
FALMOUTH, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rumford, ME
New Gloucester, ME
Accidents
State
Maine State
Rumford, ME
Crime & Safety
Rumford, ME
Accidents
City
New Gloucester, ME
Local
Maine Accidents
New Gloucester, ME
Crime & Safety
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
WPFO

Driver killed in crash at Sanford intersection

SANFORD (WGME) -- The Sanford Police Department says a driver was killed in a crash Monday morning. Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Alfred Street and School Street around 8:03 a.m. The vehicles involved were a Dodge Ram 3500 and a VW Jetta. Police say the driver...
SANFORD, ME
WPFO

Cumberland County Jail inmate who died on July 6 identified

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Maine man who died at the Cumberland County Jail on July 6 has been identified. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says 65-year-old Kevin Whitford of Sanford was found unresponsive in his cell just before 10 a.m. Whitford was found by a correctional officer while on...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dump Truck#Traffic Accident
WPFO

Lewiston man arrested in connection with murder of Massachusetts man

LEWISTON (WGME) -- Maine State Police says a Lewiston man has been arrested in the shooting death of a 20-year-old from Worcester, Massachusetts Sunday. Gunshots were reported at 30 Howe Street around 4 p.m. Sunday. Officers who arrived on scene found 20-year-old John Paquin of Worcester suffering from gunshot wounds.
LEWISTON, ME
WPFO

Arson at Bath school forcing students to relocate

BATH (WGME) – Work is underway on an alternate school for Dike-Newell elementary students. This comes after police say someone set the school on fire, which then rekindled two days later and destroyed half the school. The plan is to move students to the former regional vocational center for...
BATH, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WPFO

Mainers try their best to cool off on sweltering summer day

WILLARD BEACH (WGME) – The high temperatures Tuesday brought some Mainers to the coast to get out of the humidity and into the ocean breeze. The ocean temperature at Willard Beach reached 61 degrees Tuesday. That may be too cold to swim for some, but it didn't stop dozens...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

New mural in downtown Portland encourages people to shop locally

PORTLAND (WGME) -- There's a new mural in downtown Portland encouraging people to shop locally. The mural is at the corner of Brown and Free streets. Portland Downtown says it's to discourage graffiti and promote small businesses in the area. The group says the wall was once a graffiti hotspot...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Report: Lewiston in desperate need for more beds for homeless

LEWISTON (WGME) – A new report says Lewiston is in desperate need for more beds for the homeless. Lewiston has the third largest number of homeless shelters in the state, but a new report shows they are often full and have to decline services to those in need. “I'm...
LEWISTON, ME
WPFO

Maine Women's Amateur in Falmouth

Turner's Ruby Haylock will take a 4-shot lead heading into Thursday’s 3rd and final round of the Maine Women's Amateur. Ruby, who won this event back in 2020, began the day Wednesday with a 7 shot lead over last year’s champ Bailey Plourde. But on 5 Bailey, who's...
FALMOUTH, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy