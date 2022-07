Something may have to give, eventually, but, for now, average single-family-home sales prices in Arlington continue to spike, according to new data. The average sales price of the 108 existing single-family homes that went to closing across the county in June stood at just over $1.35 million, up 11 percent from the already red-hot market of June 2021, based on data provided July 13 by MarketStats by ShowingTime based on listing activity from Bright MLS.

