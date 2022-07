New fundraising numbers show a lopsided advantage for Democrats running in some key Congressional races in Virginia. But, Republicans have time to make up lost ground. Virginia has three competitive races for Congress where Democratic incumbents will be defending their seats in a year widely expected to be favorable to Republicans. Abigail Spanberger, Jennifer Wexton and Elaine Luria are all raising way more money than their Republican challengers.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO