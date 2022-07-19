ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, MO

Independence opens cooling center Tuesday

By Mike Coutee
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g6mn0_0gkxL7iP00
Heat Advisory, Heat Warning

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — As extreme heat continues this week, the City of Independence will open a cooling center starting Tuesday and through Friday.

With temperatures in the upper 90’s and low 100’s, the Rodger T. Sermon Community Center, located at 201 North Dodgion Street will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. as a cooling station.

The city of Independence said Center staff will continue to monitor the weather to determine if the cooling center will be available this weekend and updates will be provided throughout the week.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX4 News Kansas City

Shawnee cancels events due to extreme heat in the metro

SHAWNEE, Kan. — The forecasted heat is taking some of the fun out of Shawnee this week. The city said it decided to cancel several events in an effort to keep everyone as safe as possible during the dangerous temperatures. Shawnee’s Touch-a-Truck on Wednesday, July 20 will no longer...
PLANetizen

Missouri Criminalizes Sleeping Outside

A Missouri law passed late last month bans outdoor sleeping on state land, which critics say effectively criminalizes homelessness. According to an article by Kacen Bayless and Anna Spoerre in The Kansas City Star, “Public protests have called for Kansas City to find better, long-term solutions to housing the city’s approximate 2,000 people without homes.” The authors add that “The law, which goes into effect Jan. 1, also requires local governments to financially support services like mental health treatments and short-term housing.”
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Government
City
Independence, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Independence, MO
Government
City
Center, MO
KCTV 5

KC Crime Stoppers Wanted: Scott Hays

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KC Crime Stoppers has released the name of a man wanted for violating sex offender registration. Scott Hays of Jackson County, Missouri, is also wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for possession of controlled substance. His last known address was in the area of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooling Center#Fox4 News
KMBC.com

Orange ozone alert issued for Kansas City area Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An orange zone alert has been issued for the Kansas City area Tuesday, theMid-America Regional Council said. The alert means that an unhealthy level of ground-level ozone is expected in the Kansas City region. The Mid-America Regional Council said ozone pollution is formed when emissions...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
KMBC.com

Kansas City doctor reminds people of early signs of heatstroke

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With temperatures soaring this week, doctors want to remind people when going outside to take precautions. "When it's this hot outside, your body is just not used to that," said Dr. Adam Algren, of University Health. It's been a really hot July. "Eight days out...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Wednesday, July 20th, 2022

(North Kansas City, MO) -- North Kansas City Police Officer Daniel Vasquez has died after being shot at a traffic stop in Clay County. An emotional North Kansas City Mayor Bryant DeLong spoke to the press Tuesday afternoon, repeatedly saying “it’s a tragic day.” Mayor Delong said the whole North Kansas City community stands behind their police force and that they will be there for the Vasquez family. Vasquez was fatally shot during a traffic stop Tuesday morning. The suspect turned himself in to police in Kansas City after a Blue Alert was issued.
NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

Lenexa approves plans for new justice center

LENEXA, Kan. — The City of Lenexa is one step closer to breaking ground on a new facility to house municipal courts and city police. Tuesday, the Lenexa City Council approved a rezoning request and preliminary plans for the construction of the Lenexa Justice Center. The new center will...
LENEXA, KS
martincitytelegraph.com

Saving Imperial Brewery, Kansas City’s only Pre-Prohibition Brewery Standing

“Sadly, this may be yet another casualty in a long line of historic building demolitions to make way for highways in Kansas City.”. You’ve likely noticed this six-story building. Its dark-red bricks, broken windows and impressive arches are just some of the details of its former glory. Hugging the railroad tracks and well-viewed on the north side of I-35, the old Imperial Brewery stands now despite all the odds.
KANSAS CITY, MO
livability.com

Best Places to Live in the US in 2022

Part of the Kansas City metro area is Overland Park, KS, a bustling city full of diverse dining options (the melting pot of food, if you will), amazing art museums and experiences, locally-owned boutiques, entertainment venues, and a collection of must-visit wineries, breweries and distilleries (you’ll love sipping the local flavor). While options for play are top-notch, the city also means business. Its sturdy economy is flourishing with great job opportunities in a variety of fields, making it one of the best places to live in the U.S.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy