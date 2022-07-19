Eat Like the Stars! The Hottest Celebrity Restaurants to Visit in New York City

SAINT

Dining with the stars! New York City is home to some of the hottest restaurants in the world — and our favorite stars have taken notice. From casual eateries to elegant fine dining, there are so many different restaurants that numerous celebrities have visited.

When the stars eat out, most restaurants that come to mind are upscale restaurants but that’s not always the case. Even A-List celebrities enjoy casual dining establishments. The 12 Chairs Cafe’s Brooklyn location is a must-visit for celebrities. Kacey Musgraves frequents the Williamsburg spot and shares how much she adores the restaurant’s authentic Israeli cuisine several times on her social media. Bravo star Dorothy Wang and even the Obama family have been seen enjoying a meal at the popular dining establishment.

Another casual restaurant frequented by Hollywood’s elite is Au Za’atar. Stars like Cynthia Nixon, Scarlett Johansson, Ashley Benson, DJ Khaled and more frequent this spot for its one-of-a-kind atmosphere and authentic and delicious Lebanese cuisine.

When the stars do choose to dine at an upscale establishment, there are countless options to choose from, especially in New York City. For Italian cuisine, two celebrity hot spots are Canto and Alice — both located in the West Village. Canto offers a variety of Italian dishes and signature cocktails and is open for brunch. Many reality stars have dined at Canto celebrating special occasions like Kelly Killoren Bensimon who celebrated her birthday at the fancy restaurant. Alice focuses primarily on fresh seafood and lobster and offers an intimate setting while nestled in the basement of one of the neighborhood’s iconic brownstones. J Balvin and Bill Murray have both visited and taken in the spot’s charming atmosphere.

Sometimes eating out also includes a night on the town after, but SAINT, a celebrity favorite, kills two birds with one stone. On the surface level, SAINT is an upscale restaurant in the East Village that serves American cuisine. Below the dining establishment, there’s Saint Downstairs — an active speakeasy. Stars like Taye Diggs have enjoyed a meal upstairs and then ventured down to lucrative nightclubs and danced the night away.

Scroll down to see more of the star’s favorite restaurants in New York City!