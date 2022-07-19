ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KC Streetcar hosts first ever Ride and Read Along

FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CTGCh_0gkxK8dL00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KC Streetcar is hosting its first Ride and Read Along Friday, July 22 onboard KC Streetcar 806.

The read-along will feature children’s book author Kristen Heath reading her book, “We’re All Weird” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Guests will receive a free book, a Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes bookmark, and other KC Streetcar swag.

Those who are participating are asked to meet at the Union Station Streetcar Stop at 11 a.m. to board the Streetcar and on-board groups will be limited to 30 people and will run every 30 minutes for the next group.

“Lead to Read KC is pleased to partner with the KC Streetcar and Author Kristen Heath on Ride & Read because encouraging children to read wherever they are is an important part of helping children become strong readers,” Lead to Read KC Executive Director Pauly Hart said.

“We’re excited to help share Kristen Heath’s book and its powerful message of inclusivity and kindness with our community.”

People can track KC Streetcar 806 by using the Transit App for smartphones, the KC Streetcar tracker, or the Bus tracker.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travelawaits.com

8 Fascinating Things To Explore In The Heart Of Kansas City

Kansas City is world renowned for a number of things — baseball, jazz, and barbeque, to name a few — and, remarkably, iconic versions of all of them can be found in one self-contained KC neighborhood known as 18th and Vine. On my recent visit to Kansas City,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
martincitytelegraph.com

Saving Imperial Brewery, Kansas City’s only Pre-Prohibition Brewery Standing

“Sadly, this may be yet another casualty in a long line of historic building demolitions to make way for highways in Kansas City.”. You’ve likely noticed this six-story building. Its dark-red bricks, broken windows and impressive arches are just some of the details of its former glory. Hugging the railroad tracks and well-viewed on the north side of I-35, the old Imperial Brewery stands now despite all the odds.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSHB 41 Action News

Police in Kansas City end standoff with man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Update | Police entered the apartment at around 9:30 p.m. and no one was inside. The standoff ended. Original story |Police are working to resolve a standoff with an armed person in south Kansas City, Missouri. A Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department spokesperson said the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kc Streetcar 806#Kansas City Chiefs#Fox4 News
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
livability.com

Best Places to Live in the US in 2022

Part of the Kansas City metro area is Overland Park, KS, a bustling city full of diverse dining options (the melting pot of food, if you will), amazing art museums and experiences, locally-owned boutiques, entertainment venues, and a collection of must-visit wineries, breweries and distilleries (you’ll love sipping the local flavor). While options for play are top-notch, the city also means business. Its sturdy economy is flourishing with great job opportunities in a variety of fields, making it one of the best places to live in the U.S.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KMBC.com

Kansas City doctor reminds people of early signs of heatstroke

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With temperatures soaring this week, doctors want to remind people when going outside to take precautions. "When it's this hot outside, your body is just not used to that," said Dr. Adam Algren, of University Health. It's been a really hot July. "Eight days out...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy