LSU's quarterbacks deemed a loser from Day 1 of SEC Media Days by Tennessean

LSU’s Brian Kelly got things started at SEC Media Days in Atlanta on Monday, becoming the first coach to take to the podium in what was his first time participating in a media days event since he was at Cincinnati in 2009.

Kelly discussed a wide variety of topics and gave us some insight into his thought processes heading into fall camp, but it wasn’t the most illuminating press conference. One question Kelly didn’t provide much of an answer for is likely the one LSU fans are most interested in: Who will be this team’s starting quarterback?

The first-year Tigers coach offered praise for all four of the players competing — Myles Brennan, Jayden Daniels, Garrett Nussmeier and Walker Howard — and praised the depth, though he said the spring was more about installing the offense than determining a starter.

Because of his non-committal answer, the quarterback group was labeled a “loser” from Day 1 by the Nashville Tennessean’s Derrian Carter.

Brian Kelly remained uncommitted about naming LSU’s starter. “We’re really going to have to set the offensive structure and its installation to the skill set of the particular players,” Kelly said. “No. 1, they’ve got to take care of the football. No. 2, they have to get the ball to playmakers. … No. 3, they’ve got to make plays. “The ultimate decision-making on who that quarterback is, he’ll have to hit those three notes.”

While it could be potentially concerning that none of the quarterbacks managed to separate during the spring, each has their strengths, and it’s hard to believe LSU won’t be able to find success with one of them lining up under center.

It was highly unlikely Kelly was going to announce the starter on Monday, and the competition will almost certainly carry into fall camp and potentially even into the season. It’s important to identify your guy and move forward with him, but the Tigers still have time to figure that out before it becomes a cause for worry.

