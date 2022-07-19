ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

LSU's quarterbacks deemed a loser from Day 1 of SEC Media Days by Tennessean

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lUMK5_0gkxJVdm00

LSU’s Brian Kelly got things started at SEC Media Days in Atlanta on Monday, becoming the first coach to take to the podium in what was his first time participating in a media days event since he was at Cincinnati in 2009.

Kelly discussed a wide variety of topics and gave us some insight into his thought processes heading into fall camp, but it wasn’t the most illuminating press conference. One question Kelly didn’t provide much of an answer for is likely the one LSU fans are most interested in: Who will be this team’s starting quarterback?

The first-year Tigers coach offered praise for all four of the players competing — Myles Brennan, Jayden Daniels, Garrett Nussmeier and Walker Howard — and praised the depth, though he said the spring was more about installing the offense than determining a starter.

Because of his non-committal answer, the quarterback group was labeled a “loser” from Day 1 by the Nashville Tennessean’s Derrian Carter.

Brian Kelly remained uncommitted about naming LSU’s starter.

“We’re really going to have to set the offensive structure and its installation to the skill set of the particular players,” Kelly said. “No. 1, they’ve got to take care of the football. No. 2, they have to get the ball to playmakers. … No. 3, they’ve got to make plays.

“The ultimate decision-making on who that quarterback is, he’ll have to hit those three notes.”

While it could be potentially concerning that none of the quarterbacks managed to separate during the spring, each has their strengths, and it’s hard to believe LSU won’t be able to find success with one of them lining up under center.

It was highly unlikely Kelly was going to announce the starter on Monday, and the competition will almost certainly carry into fall camp and potentially even into the season. It’s important to identify your guy and move forward with him, but the Tigers still have time to figure that out before it becomes a cause for worry.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92.9 The Game

Who's the third best SEC team behind Georgia and Alabama?

The college football season is just about here, and for some, the start on SEC Media Days on Monday, signified the start of the college football season. While we are just over a month away from “Week 0”, the SEC Media Days have allowed the buzz to begin and all the talks of which teams will come out on top by season’s end have commenced. While most would argue without a doubt that Georgia and Alabama are the SEC’s top two programs, Chris Goforth of 92-9 The Game asked listeners which team would be the conference’s third best, to which Chris said he could list five that could stake that claim.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Atlanta, GA
College Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Nashville, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hogs-turned-Tigers excelling at LSU after leaving Arkansas

First-year LSU coach Brian Kelly may be new to the Tigers and the SEC, but the former Notre Dame head man knows talent when he sees it. Kelly was up at SEC Media Days on Monday and had praise for a pair of former Arkansas players in particular. Greg Brooks Jr. and Joe Foucha started at safety and nickel for the Hogs last year before transferring to LSU. They’re both Louisiana natives.
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin

It feels like Lane Kiffin has been around college football forever, but the Ole Miss Rebels head coach is still just 47 years old. The former USC and Tennessee - and Raiders - head coach is currently trying to build the Ole Miss football program into an SEC power. While...
SOCIETY
The Spun

Georgia Football Player Has Reportedly Left The Team

Georgia's football program has lost a defensive lineman. According to UGASports.com, redshirt freshman Marlin Dean isn't with the program anymore. Dean only played in one game last season (Charleston Southern) and finished it with two tackles. Dean was part of the 2021 recruiting class and was a three-star recruit and...
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

SEC Football: So far not winning Media Days is Brian Kelly

LSU football fans are a tough crowd. Among SEC football programs, followers of the Bengal Tigers may be the boldest in expressing displeasure. In fairness to the LSU fanbase, their positive passions (when LSU is winning) can be even stronger. The biggest problem in Cajun Country is many LSU fans...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Myles Brennan
Person
Jayden Daniels
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Tim Tebow's Rankings

Former Florida Gators great Tim Tebow knows a thing or two about playing football in the SEC. Tebow, one of the greatest quarterbacks in college football history, dominated the SEC for four seasons, winning multiple championships. The ex-Gators great is now working as an analyst for the SEC Network. In...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders Getting Praised For His Salary Decision

Deion Sanders is investing his own money into improving Jackson State's football facilities. The head coach announced on Instagram, via the Clarion Ledger, that he will donate half of his $300,000 annual salary to complete the program's renovations. He hopes to have the updated facilities ready by Aug. 4, a month before the team's season-opener against Florida A&M.
JACKSON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#American Football#College Football#Lsu#Sec#Tigers
LonghornsCountry

Oregon to the Big 12? Nike Founder Phil Knight's Role in Conference Realignment

With USC and UCLA announcing a move to the Big Ten, the future of the Pac-12 is uncertain. Oregon is arguably the biggest player left in the Pac-12 following this move. Oregon has been at the forefront of college athletics in large part thanks to Nike founder Phil Knight. Knight wants Oregon in either the SEC or the Big Ten if given those options, according to John Canzano.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
DawgsDaily

The Stetson Bennett Slander Begins Early on SEC Media Week

As SEC Media week kicks off in Atlanta, Georgia, the preseason expectations are at an all-time high. And with expectations comes opinions, particularly at the sport's most important position, quarterback. It's an extremely talented group entering 2023 in the Southeastern Conference. With returning starters at 6 of the 14 programs,...
ATLANTA, GA
Popculture

Drew Brees Explains Why He's No Longer Working for NBC Sports

Drew Brees will not be seen on NBC Sports this year. The New York Post recently reported that the former NFL quarterback will not return to the network as an analyst. Pete Bevacqua, the chairman of NBC Sports, confirmed the news when speaking to the Associated Press, saying Brees wanted to spend more time with his family.
NFL
USA TODAY

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin: Playing Deion Sanders' Jackson State team 'would be exciting'

ATLANTA — Even at an SEC event, Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin has to put focus on the other coaches in Mississippi. Kiffin addressed reporters at SEC Media Days 2022 on Monday and was asked about the big personalities in coaching in Mississippi between himself and Jackson State coach Deion Sanders. Kiffin went out of his way to acknowledge Mississippi State coach Mike Leach as well, pointing out how all three coaches have very distinct and different personalities.
JACKSON, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

131K+
Followers
175K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy