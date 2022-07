LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 4.5 acres of trees were cut down to make way for a new parking lot at the Waterfront Botanical Gardens. The parcel of land is located on Frankfort Avenue just north of Interstate 64, a space the gardens plan to use for a new parking lot. It's current parking lot will be moved so a Japanese garden can be built starting in the fall.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 19 HOURS AGO