Fill your table with farm-fresh finds when you shop these must-visit farmers markets. When it comes to snacking in the summer heat, it’s best to get back to basics: fresh fruits, vegetables, and anything else you can get directly from the land. Fortunately, Northern Virginia does few things better than farming, so we’ve rounded up the farmers markets that will sell you the sweetest watermelon and the juiciest tomato.

HERNDON, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO