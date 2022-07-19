ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Erik Aadland Follows QAnon, Election Conspiracy, and White Nationalist Groups on Far-Right Social Media

By Jason Salzman, Erik Maulbetsch
coloradotimesrecorder.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado congressional candidate Erik Aadland follows multiple white nationalist, election conspiracy, and QAnon groups on the far-right social-media platform Parler. Aadland follows the well-known Parler site of the Proud Boys, whose leaders face “seditious conspiracy” charges for their involvement in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Several members of...

coloradotimesrecorder.com

