It’s hot! What better time to take advantage of some of the best of the best art exhibitions, displays and collections around town. Lagniappe: some are even free!. The New Orleans Museum of Art in the heart of City Park is a great summertime stop. In addition to the museum’s permanent collection, on display now are modern takes on pottery by Katherine Choy, an exploration of aging with a photography series by adventurer and educator Anne Noggle and a new series “Picture Man: Portraits by Polo Silk,” which captures moments in photographs of the Black community in New Orleans. Cap off a visit with lunch or refreshments at Café NOMA, for a full day of art in the A/C. General admission is free on Wednesdays thanks to The Hellis Foundation. Library Culture Pass holders also received free general admission to the museum.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO