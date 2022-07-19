ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Non-Smoking Mom and Dad Diagnosed With Terminal Lung Cancer in 5 Months

By Ed Browne
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago

A New Zealand family has been inundated with donations after a mother and father were both diagnosed with advanced lung cancer within months of one another.

Graham Brooke-Smith, a non-smoker, was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in January and was told that the disease had spread to his spine. The dad is on cancer medication in order to give him as much time with his family as possible. Without medical insurance, it's expected to cost the family $100,000, according to a fundraising page.

However, Graham's wife, Mery, was also diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in May, just months after her husband's diagnosis. In her case, the cancer is even more aggressive, having spread to both her spine and thigh bone and requiring surgery. Her care is expected to cost $90,000 over six months with an additional $2,200 per month afterward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ss3Mq_0gkxHITz00

Graham's employer has launched a campaign on the New Zealand crowdfunding platform Give A Little, and the family has been shocked by the support.

"The phenomenal outpouring of love and support has been nothing short of amazing," a July 14 update posted on the crowdfunding page read. "It has been a week since the page first went up. We never expected the response to be so immediate and so generous."

As of Tuesday morning ET, the crowdfunding campaign had reached just over $300,000 of its $315,000 goal, which the organizers say is enough to cover the family's first year of treatment and will also go towards covering the anticipated costs of the second year of treatment.

Amid the outpouring of support, Mery has successfully undergone surgery to reinforce her thigh bone that has been affected by cancer and will go on to start chemotherapy and immunotherapy treatments.

"With just chemotherapy, we're looking at two years. With the whole treatment, we can be around for four or more years," Graham said, according to New Zealand news outlet Stuff .

"When you face adversaries, it challenges resilience and you choose how resilient you can be. We've decided to be overcomers, for our children."

It's unknown how both Graham and Mery were diagnosed with the same type of cancer within months of one another.

Stage 4 cancer is a classification that means the cancer has spread to other organs of the body. It may also be known as advanced or metastatic cancer, according to the American Society of Clinical Oncology's Cancer.net website.

In contrast, stage 1 cancer usually refers to a cancer that has not grown deeply into nearby tissues and may be referred to as early-stage cancer.

Comments / 29

Hazel Hardman DC Aberdeen
1d ago

Prayers. There are two types of lung cancer.. One type is what smokers get. The other type is what non-smokers get, which has a genetic component. It has to do with a mutated gene. What's my source? I'm a Professor of Biology. I teach Pathophysiology.You can also get lung cancer from second hand and third hand smoke.Third hand? That is smoke that's trapped in the carpets, on curtains etc. Have you ever visited a smokers home? You walk out smelling like smoke. Even if they did not smoke in front of you. Just my two pence.

Reply(5)
25
u-needpeoplelikeme
1d ago

I don't think they have to be a scientist or anything like that, but it is very clear that something they ate, or some drink, or water, or perhaps in some confined place where they were exposed for a long time, like air pullution, asbestos can caused lung cancer. my prayers for both 🙏

Reply(2)
8
dan conboy
1d ago

A large study was just completed that showed smokers and non smokers had almost exactly the same rate of lung cancer. I'm not sure how the people who work at news week missed this.... Considering it's kind of their job.

Reply
2
Related
Upworthy

Woman given three months to live after cancer diagnosis is stunned to hear she is now in remission

A woman who was diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer that had spread to her ovaries and her liver was given three months to live in January 2020 is now celebrating, having received a new lease on life. Long before Caroline Guy was given an official cancer diagnosis, the 56-year-old knew something was wrong. "I felt sluggish, I just didn't feel right. My stomach was swollen," she told Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust. However, in June 2019, a doctor in Spain dismissed her symptoms as menopause. "I'd googled my symptoms and I actually asked him outright if I had bowel cancer, and he said no," Guy revealed.
CANCER
survivornet.com

Mom Of Two, 57, Noticed ‘Something Strange’ While She Was Drying Her Hair: It Turned Out To Be Cancer, And Spotting It Saved Her Life

57-Year-Old Mother Raising Money After Breast Cancer Battle. Susan Hunter-Dabson has raised over £6,000 for breast cancer research after her own battle with the disease. She first noticed something was wrong when she discovered a lump while drying her hair. Hunter-Dabson underwent four surgeries and four rounds of radiation...
CANCER
The Independent

Mother who thought itchy hands were caused by cleaning product given months to live

A mother-of-three is fighting against the clock to raise money to fund lifesaving treatment after her itchy hands turned out to be a rare and deadly form of cancer.Maria Barry, 58, who lives in Harrow, north west London, with her children, Nico, 32, Luca, 30, and Nadia, 27, began suffering from itchy and cracked hands during the first Covid lockdown in March 2020.At first, Maria thought it was a reaction to a new cleaning product she was using, but in April 2022, she was diagnosed with bile duct cancer – which is rare with around 1,000 new cases a year...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lung Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Metastatic Cancer#Mom And Dad
Daily Mail

Woman, 19, died in agony from cancer after pleading to see her doctor in person for more than a YEAR about a painful lump on her back - as family say GPs 'used Covid as an excuse to see fewer people'

A family has revealed how a 19-year-old girl died riddled with cancer after pleading in agony to see her doctor for more than a year. The family of Amelia Ellerby are demanding answers and have slammed GPs for using Covid-19 as 'an excuse' not to see patients. The lump on...
CANCER
Chip Chick

Study Finds That Older Adults Who Fall Asleep With Lights On Are At An Increased Risk For Diabetes, Obesity, And More

Do you have trouble falling asleep without a nightlight or the television on? Or worse, do you fall asleep while using devices like smartphones or tablets?. Well, a new study conducted by Dr. Minjee Kim– an assistant professor of neurology at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine– found that older adults who partake in these habits are at higher risk of being obese, having high blood pressure, and diabetes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ohmymag.co.uk

Cervical cancer symptom you can smell

Cervical cancer is the 14th most common cancer in women in the UK. Around 3,200 people are diagnosed with it every year. Here’s a symptom that you can actually smell and know. While Vaginal discharge is normal and even healthy, you should look out for it if the following happens.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Processed Meat You Have To Stop Buying ASAP

This post has been updated since it was originally published on February 6, 2022. Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women, according to the CDC? Heart related health issues are unfortunately very common in the United States. While things like genetics and certain medications can make them worse, or even be the source, it can be exacerbated by things like your diet and lifestyle. One way to invest in your heart health is to eat a balanced, healthy diet, and know what foods you should avoid or cut back on. One thing that is especially problematic for heart health is processed foods. Most processed foods have excessive amounts of sugar added in the process of being made, and high sugar diets have been shown to be direct links to increased risk of heart disease. But are there some that are worse than others?
HEALTH
Freethink

After death, you’re aware that you’ve died, say scientists

Time of death is considered when a person has gone into cardiac arrest. This is the cessation of the electrical impulse that drive the heartbeat. As a result, the heart locks up. The moment the heart stops is considered time of death. But does death overtake our mind immediately afterward or does it slowly creep in?
SCIENCE
The Independent

Mother-of-two who thought she had sunstroke gets terminal cancer diagnosis

A mother-of-two who thought she had sunstroke after spending time outside during hot weather has opened up about her shocking brain tumour diagnosis.Janet Sykes, 44, a case worker from Reading, started suffering from headaches and a sense of confusion after volunteering outside at a village fair in May.She was later diagnosed with a terminal high-grade glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and is speaking out about her symptoms as temperatures near record highs in the UK.Ms Sykes’ symptoms worsened and after being referred to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading for an MRI scan, it was revealed she had a mass on...
CANCER
Andrei Tapalaga

The Youngest Mother in the World Gave Birth at the Age of 5

Lina Medina after giving birth in 1939Rare Historical Photos. Lina Medina Marcela has been holding the title of the youngest mother in the world for the past 83 years. She gave birth in 1939 when she was only 5 years old and it came as a surprise to the whole world because at the time no one understood how this was possible from a scientific point of view.
survivornet.com

Boy, 3, Worried Parents With ‘Extremely Large Vein:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer And He Bravely Endured 2,244 Medical Procedures To Fight It

6-year-old Seb Boulter is now cancer-free after an astounding 2,244 medical procedures since his cancer diagnosis at age 3. The incredible fighter began chemotherapy at 4 years old for T-lymphoblastic lymphoma, which is a rare form of an aggressive non-Hodgkin lymphoma. According to the American Cancer Society, the main difference...
CANCER
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
102K+
Post
914M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy