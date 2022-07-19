Missing U.S. Marine accused of desertion could be in Lee County

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Andrew T. Hall, a machine gunner who was stationed in the 1st Battalion and 1st Marine Regiment in Camp Pendleton, California, is missing.

The Armed Forces are looking for the Marine - who left his post in mid February. They believe Hall deserted from his position.

According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, investigators believe that he could be hiding out in Lee County - possibly Lehigh Acres. Hall has family members in the area, who government officials believe are helping him.

The U.S. Marine Corps said that Hall has stated that he would surrender himself several times, but never has.

If you have any information on Andrew Hall, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 or submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers website. If your tip leads to Hall’s apprehension, Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward.