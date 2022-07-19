ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, FL

Cows block traffic on Florida’s Turnpike after cattle hauler catches fire

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kOU5Y_0gkxEGFo00

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Cows on Monday blocked traffic on Florida’s Turnpike after their cattle hauler caught fire.

Traffic was stopped for a few hours Monday after dozens of cows blocked the road following a cattle hauler fire near St. Cloud, Florida, according to The Associated Press.

In a press release from Florida Highway Patrol obtained by the AP, the semi-cab of the cattle hauler caught fire just before noon. The driver, a 47-year-old Alabama man, had pulled the truck over near the turnpike. He opened the cattle trailer to allow about 70 cows to get out and away from the smoke and flames, said the AP.

WFTV said that fire crews arrived on the scene helped put out the fire and tow the hauler. Both directions of the road were blocked while officials were working to recover the cows. About four hours later, the area reopened in both directions, WFTV said.

According to WFTV, the driver was not injured and remained at the scene.

The AP reported that officials did not release any information about what led to the truck fire.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtvy.com

Geneva County trucker linked to cow catastrophe on Florida Turnpike

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Geneva County man made a moo-ve that caused quite a ruckus on Florida’s Turnpike on Monday. The driver of a cattle truck, identified as a 47-year-old man from Samson, Alabama, was put in a scary situation when his hauler caught on fire while transporting his around 70 cows through Central Florida.
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

2nd theft in 2 days at Destin store leads to 2 Alabama arrests

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - 2 individuals from Alabama were arrested by deputies in Okaloosa County, Florida, in what has been a tumultuous 2 days for a Destin cosmetics store. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Monday of a theft in progress at Ulta on Emerald Coast...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
City
Saint Cloud, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Saint Cloud, FL
Crime & Safety
WJHG-TV

Arizona fugitive arrested in Jackson county

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A wanted woman out of Arizona was located and arrested by Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies. On July 15th, members of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were provided a lead regarding the possible location of Chandra Ann Ison, who was wanted out of Arizona for Failure to Appear on two counts of Fraud.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

DeSantis takes shot at Biden over local Coast Guard contract

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke out Tuesday over the federal government’s decision to end a multibillion contract with Eastern Shipbuilding. The Panama City-based company was building ships for the Coast Guard as part of a multi-year contract. Even though the ships got strong reviews from the Coast Guard, Eastern Shipbuilding lost out […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Accused Walmart arsonist: ‘It’s not going to stop’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The reputed mastermind of a plot to burn down Walmart stores along the Gulf Coast admitted during an interrogation by the FBI to lying to his alleged accomplices and warned investigators that his arrest would not stop his “mission.”. Excerpts from the FBI’s interview...
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cows#Florida Highway Patrol#Turnpike#The Associated Press#Wftv#Cox Media Group
WCTV

Grady County deputies arrest suspect who escaped from Alabama

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Grady County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a man who escaped from a prison in Alabama Tuesday afternoon. According to deputies, James Norton of Dothan, Alabama, escaped from law enforcement in Houston County. GCSO received warrants for his arrest, the press release says.
GRADY COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Murdaugh pleads not guilty to murdering wife and son

WALTERBORO, SC — (AP) — The disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to murdering his wife and son. His defense lawyers and prosecutors agreed to keep the evidence secret amid media attention. His defense asked the judge to deny him bond, saying he can’t afford to post it anyway and wants a speedy trial because he feels the killer or killers are still at loose.
WALTERBORO, SC
weisradio.com

“It AIN’T the Geek Squad” / Alabama Police Say Beware New Email Scam

Police in Alabama say beware of a new email scam going around – that new message in your in-box ain’t from Best Buy!!. Scottsboro Police say that they’ve recently received a couple of emails claiming to be from the Best Buy “Geek Squad” – which is the technical service department from the Best Buy store chain; that email says the “Geek Squad” has automatically renewed its protection subscription at the rate of $499.99 – and it’ll then provide a FAKE invoice number, renewal date and service name.
SCOTTSBORO, AL
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
108K+
Followers
114K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy