Madden 23's 99 Club has been officially released, with the full list of players having been revealed. The 99 Club is the highest compliment an athlete can receive in the video game world. 99 overalls are only given to the best of the best — players who have zero flaws in their position. Davante Adams is no surprise, as the star wide receiver was also in the 99 club for Madden 22. Trent Williams and Myles Garrett are both first time inductees, with Trent Williams being the first offensive lineman to do so.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO