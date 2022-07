While there are no action items on tonight’s Indiana Borough Council Work Session Agenda, discussion is expected to focus on possible redistricting of the borough’s wards. Discussion on the issue goes back to April of this year, with some feeling that with the current layout of the four wards of the borough, representation on Indiana Borough Council may be lopsided. The borough is looking at either keeping the current four ward system in place, changing the number of wards in the borough, or making it an at-large system, and tonight’s discussion is expected to focus on the pros and cons.

INDIANA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO