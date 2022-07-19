ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desus and Mero not returning to Showtime as stars Desus Nice and The Kid Mero break up

 2 days ago
Desus and Mero in 2021 (Getty Images)

The late-night television series Desus and Mero will not return for a fifth season, according to an announcement from Showtime.

The news follows months of internet speculation that the show’s hosts, Desus Nice and The Kid Mero (whose real names are Daniel Baker and Joel Martinez, respectively) had suffered a falling out.

The comic duo, both raised in the Bronx, merged their individual Twitter followings into the podcast Desus vs Mero in 2013. That podcast spawned an even more popular podcast called Bodega Boys in 2015 and eventually their TV series, which aired for two years on Vice before being picked up by Showtime.

Together Desus and Mero, as they are known to fans, have co-authored an advice book and even interviewed US president Barack Obama.

But now, the former duo will be “pursuing separate creative endeavours moving forward”, according to a statement from Showtime.

The news is a formal acknowledgment of what many fans have suspected for months following a lack of news about a potential fifth season of the Showtime series. In January, Mero tweeted that he had “no idea” when their Bodega Boys podcast would return from hiatus either. There are currently 253 episodes.

On Monday, in a Twitter post addressed to their fans, known as the “Bodega Hive”, Desus and Mero confirmed the news from their joint account without commenting on the reasons behind their creative split.

The post reads: “Bodega Hive: The illustrious @desusnice and @THEKIDMERO will be pursuing separate creative endeavours moving forward. #DESUSandMERO will not be returning to Showtime. It’s been a good run, fam.”

Separately, Desus wrote on Twitter that he was “proud of the show” and hinted he had more projects on the way: “Big tings soon come…”

Mero has yet to comment beyond the former duo’s initial announcement.

The Independent

The Independent

