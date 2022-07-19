ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Researchers: Chinese-made GPS tracker highly vulnerable

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M62a4_0gkxCuBw00
Cybersecurity GPS Tracker (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A popular Chinese-made automotive GPS tracker used by individuals, government agencies and companies in 169 countries has severe software vulnerabilities, posing a potential danger to life and limb, national security and supply chains, cybersecurity researchers have found.

A report by the Boston cybersecurity firm BitSight says the flaws could let attackers remotely hijack device-equipped vehicles, cutting off fuel to them and otherwise seizing control while they travel.

The researchers say users should immediately disable the MV720 GPS tracker until a fix becomes available. The report was released Tuesday to coincide with an advisory from the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency listing six vulnerabilities.

BitSight said it tried unsuccessfully for months — beginning in September, with CISA joining it in late April — to engage the manufacturer, Shenzen-based MiCODUS, in discussion addressing the vulnerabilities. The Associated Press telephoned and emailed the company but got no response. A person who answered a phone number listed on its website was unable to respond in English.

GPS trackers are used globally to monitor vehicle fleets – from trucks to school buses to military vehicles — and protect them against theft. In addition to collecting data on vehicle location, they can also be monitor other metrics, such as driver behavior and fuel usage. Via remote access, many are wired to cut off a vehicle's fuel or alarm, lock or unlock its doors and more.

Using the MV720, which BitSight says costs less than $25 per unit, a malicious user could remotely cut off the fuel line of a vehicle in motion, know a vehicle’s real-time location for espionage purposes or intercept and taint location or other data to sabotage operations, said the principal BitSight researcher on the project, Pedro Umbelino.

He said multiple malicious scenarios are possible: First responders' vehicles could be crippled, or a hacker could shut off an engine and demand a cryptocurrency ransom of victims to avoid calling a mechanic.

The main vulnerabilities: The device comes with a default password that more than 90% of users don’t change, and there is second, obscure but hard-coded password that works for all devices, BitSight found. It also found security flaws in the software of the web server used to remotely manage the GPS devices.

The manufacturer, MiCODUS claims an installed base of 1.5 million devices across 420,000 customers, said BitSight. Its research found they included a Fortune 50 energy company and an aerospace company, a national military in South America and in eastern Europe, a nuclear power plant operator and a national law enforcement agency in western Europe. It did not name any of them. Countries with the most users included, by continent: Brazil, Mexico, Spain and Russia.

Richard Clarke, the former U.S. cybersecurity czar, called the insecure GPS device yet another example of a smart Chinese-made product “that is phoning home and could be used maliciously by the Chinese government.”

While Clarke said he doubted the tracker was designed for that purpose, the danger is real because Chinese companies are obliged by law to follow their government’s orders -- which is why Washington has been seeking to minimize Chinese components in U.S. telecoms networks and why some in Congress are pushing for a ban on U.S. government purchases of Chinese drones.

“You just wonder, how often are we going to find these things that are infrastructure -- where there’s a potential for Chinese abuse -- and the users don’t know?” said Clarke.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out

If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Pics/Videos: US and allies obliterate warship in fiery message to China

Naval units from the U.S., Australia, Canada and Malaysia fired missiles and destroyed a warship at sea last week in a show of naval firepower that sends a unified message of strength to China. On July 12, the California-based U.S. 3rd Fleet announced U.S. and allied warships and aircraft practiced...
MILITARY
International Business Times

U.S. Successfully Flight-tests Raytheon Hypersonic Weapon -Pentagon

The United States has successfully tested a Raytheon Technologies Corp air-breathing hypersonic weapon capable of speeds faster than five times the speed of sound, making it the third successful test of that class of weapon since 2013, the Pentagon said in a statement on Monday. The development program for the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
960 The Ref

US developing satellite system to track hypersonic weapons

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. will spend $1.3 billion to develop advanced satellites that will be able to better track hypersonic missile threats, the Pentagon said Monday, announcing two new contracts that will put the detection and tracking systems in orbit by 2025. Derek Tournear, director of...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IFLScience

China Will No Longer Be The Most Populated Country By 2023, Finds UN Report

India will take the crown of the world’s most populated country away from China by 2023, according to a new United Nations (UN) report titled World Population Prospects 2022. Released in time for World Population Day, the UN report predicts that 15 November 2022 will be the day that...
WORLD
WebMD

First Cases of Newest Omicron Subvariant Reported in U.S.

July 8, 2022 -- The U.S. has identified cases of the latest Omicron subvariant, dubbed “Centaurus” and known as BA.2.75 in the scientific community, according to Fortune. Two cases have been detected in the U.S. so far, with the first identified on June 14, a spokesperson for the CDC told the news outlet.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gps Trackers#Hackers#Chinese#Cisa#Micodus#The Associated Press
travelnoire.com

The U.S. No Longer Honors Expired Passports, As Of July 1st

As of July 1st, the State Department is no longer honoring expired U.S. passports. Previously, expired U.S. passports were accepted as a result of delays in processing due to the pandemic. According to the State Department’s website, travelers will not “be permitted to use your expired U.S. passport to return...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Daily Mail

Netherlands detects 'Centaurus' Covid subvariant feared to be 'most contagious version yet' - which has also been found in UK, US and Germany

The Netherlands announced on Wednesday it has become the latest country to detect a case of the Covid Omicron subvariant BA.2.75, as experts expressed concern about the strain's rapid spread. The subvariant, nicknamed 'Centaurus', first emerged in India in May and has since spread to around 10 countries, including the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
natureworldnews.com

UN Leader Issues Dire Warning of 'Collective Suicide' Facing Half of Humanity Due to Ongoing Climate Crisis

Antonio Guterres, the United Nations Secretary General, warned that humanity is facing "collective suicide" as wildfires and heat waves are currently wreaking havoc across different parts of the globe, according to media reporting. Guterres issued the statement to 40 ministers from 40 countries during a climate crisis meeting on Monday,...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Beast

‘We’re Losing’ but Moscow Will Never Admit It, Russian Soldier Says

As Russia openly announced its plan to seize more Ukrainian land on Wednesday, a Russian soldier was caught spilling to relatives back home that Vladimir Putin’s troops are “losing,” according to Ukrainian intelligence. Audio shared by Ukraine’s Security Service is said to capture an intercepted phone call...
POLITICS
AFP

CIA chief Bill Burns on Wednesday blamed "dumb bets" on high-debt Chinese investment as a factor in Sri Lanka's economic collapse, saying it should serve as a warning to other nations.

CIA chief Bill Burns on Wednesday blamed "dumb bets" on high-debt Chinese investment as a factor in Sri Lanka's economic collapse, saying it should serve as a warning to other nations. But nations should look at "a place like Sri Lanka today -- heavily indebted to China -- which has made some really dumb bets about their economic future and are suffering pretty catastrophic, both economic and political, consequences as a result.
Benzinga

Putin's Ally Orders Forces To Prioritize Ukraine Missiles As Zelenskyy Says West Weaponry Beginning To Help

Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest ally has ordered defense forces to prioritize destroying Ukraine's long-range missiles and artilleries as the war-ridden country targets Russian supply lines with the West-supplied weaponry. What Happened: The Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu inspected the Vostok group, which is fighting in Ukraine, and "instructed the...
MILITARY
The Independent

The Independent

753K+
Followers
243K+
Post
358M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy