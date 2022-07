Click here to read the full article. Glass-blowing competition series “Blown Away” returns to Netflix July 22, with new artists, judges and challenges. The series, produced by Toronto’s Marblemedia, found fans on Netflix during the pandemic. The premise is simple: a group of glass-blowing artists come together in an enormous studio, or hot shop in glass-blowing parlance, and create glass art for specific challenges. Much like a glass art version of ‘Project Runway” or “Top Chef,” the drama comes from the time constraints and challenges, and also from the fact that these artists are molding fragile glass and working with...

VISUAL ART ・ 16 MINUTES AGO