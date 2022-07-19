ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Tesla Made To Reimburse Owner After Car Deemed 'Massive Hazard'

By Gerrard Kaonga
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago

Elon Musk's electric car company Tesla has been forced to reimburse a German customer after a court deemed the vehicle they had bought was a "massive hazard."

Tesla was forced to pay back €112,000 ($114,746.80) for a Model X SUV, covering most of the purchase price of the vehicle.

In June, the Munich I District Court made the decision after a technical report came to the conclusion that the driver's assistance system did not adequately or reliably recognize obstacles, according to a report by German publication Der Spiegel. The technical report has not yet been made public.

In addition to this fault, the car would break repeatedly and was deemed a "massive hazard" in city centers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cItWH_0gkxCpmJ00
A line of Tesla cars charge on July 17, 2022 in Nephi, Utah. Tesla was made to reimburse a car owner after their vehicle was deemed to be a "massive danger." George Frey/Getty

Tesla lawyers argued that the autopilot feature was not intended for city traffic.

This was rejected by the court, which ruled that users could be distracted by having to repeatedly switch the autopilot on and off manually, according to the Der Spiegel report.

"Once again it shows that Tesla does not keep promises when it comes to autopilot," plaintiff attorney Christoph Lindner said.

In June, Musk admitted there were issues that Tesla was working on resolving, most notably the Full Self-Driving capabilities of its cars.

During an interview with members of a Tesla club in Silicon Valley, Musk said it was "essential" the company is able to resolve any issues surrounding this feature.

"The overwhelming focus is solving Full Self-Driving," he said."That is essential, that is really the difference between Tesla being worth a lot of money or being worth basically zero."

Tesla has faced difficulties in the past regarding the safety of some of its cars.

In February, the company was forced to recall 578,607 vehicles because of the potential danger they posed to pedestrians, according to U.S. regulators.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has said the vehicles failed to comply with safety standards.

The vehicle manufacturer recalled some 2020-2022 Model S, Model X and Model Y vehicles and 2017-2022 Model 3 vehicles after it was found the pedestrian warning system mandated on all hybrid and electric vehicles to be non-compliant on Tesla models equipped with the Boombox function. This allowed sounds to be played through an external speaker while the vehicle was moving.

However, Tesla said it was not aware of any crashes, injuries or fatalities resulting from the feature.

The company plans to disable the Boombox functionality when the vehicle is in Drive, Neutral and Reverse modes via an over-the-air software update.

Tesla introduced the Boombox in December 2020 and has had multiple meetings with the NHTSA after they issued an information request in January 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

GM Built 95,000 Vehicles It Can't Sell

Semiconductor shortages don't just affect the computing industry. While the latest NVIDIA cards or gaming consoles may be more difficult to find while semiconductors are less available, modern vehicles are also highly dependent on built-in computers that regulate everything from onboard GPS to anti-lock braking systems, making them a core element in the design of certain cars.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#German#District Court
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg warns staff Facebook will be ‘turning up the heat’ to weed out underperformers: ‘You might decide this place isn’t for you, and that’s OK with me’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Facebook parent Meta is cutting back on hiring and turning up the heat on its employees as slow growth and macroeconomic headwinds push the company to downgrade its economic outlook.
BUSINESS
Inc.com

Elon Musk Isn't Just Warning of a U.S. Recession--He's Using the Simple 'PPP Strategy' to Weather It

Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
The US Sun

Elon Musk cruelly branded ‘retarded’ aged 7 by teachers because he ‘stared into space,’ Tesla CEO’s dad claims

ELON Musk was cruelly branded "retarded" by teachers when he was seven because he would spend his days staring into space, his dad has claimed. The Tesla CEO's estranged father, Errol Musk, said he was left "dumbstruck" when his son's school principal and grade two teacher in South Africa told him Elon might need to attend a special school.
ECONOMY
Newsweek

New Owners of Company Declare No More Employees Can Quit, Earning Mockery

Despite supply chain issues and a trucker shortage, the new owners of a trucking firm have driven off a number of their own employees with strict new rules. Sharing their story to the popular Reddit forum r/antiwork, u/Steampunkgoblin said that the new owners, in order to stop people from quitting, have said they will no longer accept resignations. He earned over 14,500 upvotes and 3,400 comments in 12 hours for the post "New owners, New rules."
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Electric Car With the Longest Range

The first electric cars were invented in the 1830s, and by the late 19th century were setting land speed records (the fastest exceeded 65 miles per hour) and were being used as taxis in the US and the UK. At one point in the early 1900s, there were as many as nine electric car manufacturers […]
CARS
Newsweek

Auto Plant to Shut Down, Closing One of Company's Few Divisions in America

An auto parts manufacturing plant in North Carolina is set to begin closing down in the fall, shrinking the company's already small footprint in the U.S. Hitachi Metals, a parts-focused subsidiary of the Japanese conglomerate Hitachi, will begin shuttering its plant in China Grove, North Carolina, beginning in September. This development came to light via a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) filing on Thursday to the North Carolina Department of Commerce, as reported by The Charlotte Observer.
CHINA GROVE, NC
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
102K+
Post
914M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy