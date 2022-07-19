ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman shares budget hack to keep paddling pool clean overnight - using a bed sheet

By Holly Patrick
 1 day ago
As the UK records scorching temperatures, people across the nation have been devising hacks to make the most of the heatwave.

A savvy woman from Leeds has revealed a tip she shared from her sister-in-law to prevent having to refill paddling pools with clean water every day.

In one clip, Rachael Allenby and a family member fit a bedsheet over a pool to keep bugs and dirt at bay.

“Instead of emptying it and wasting money and water you can just do this,” Allenby said.

The Independent

The Independent

