ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Pacsun’s Back-to-School Denim Offers ’90s, Genderless Style and New NFTs

By Paola Gabriela Gonzalez and Jessica Binns
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N7QSa_0gkxCkbu00

Click here to read the full article.

Pacsun paired its new back-to-school denim collection with a second installment of Pac Mall Rat NFTs and a brand-new logo.

The #MyDenimStory collection offers more than 200 new denim styles that span emerging trends, genderless designs, 90-inspired jeans, and workwear silhouettes with low- to mid-rises as well as leg shapes including flare, bootcut, cargo, balloon, straight, mom, relaxed and more.

“The past has provided inspiration for our new denim collection’s fits and styles. Everything old is new again, particularly to our Gen Z consumer, who brings relevancy to trends through social media sharing, and we are encouraging them to get creative with self-expression through their fashion choices,” said Brie Olson, Pacsun president.

The back-to-school campaign encourages consumers to engage with each other through the #MyDenimStory hashtag by sharing their “personal denim stories.” Pacsun recruited a range of Instagram influencers as brand ambassadors to style and promote individual looks using #MyDenimStory on social media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rtG0X_0gkxCkbu00

The denim campaign also launched through Pacsun’s Pacworld with a new all-denim shop on Roblox , along with a new Pac Mall Rat NFT “denim mini-series with unlockable content.” Additionally, some of Pacsun’s stores will feature recycled-denim bear sculptures tied to another standalone commemorative NFT. Despite many of the original Pac Mall Rat NFTs garnering little interest, the specialty retailer continues to invest in the metaverse .

Pacsun hopes the #MyDenimStory campaign and metaverse rollout will encourage shoppers to channel the “best versions of themselves,” according to Olson. “As a leading retailer at the forefront of virtual and digital relevancy, it was important for us to incorporate mixed reality and cyber culture so that our community, who really value their physical and virtual identities, could engage with the campaign and denim beyond the IRL aspect,” she added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33GPVm_0gkxCkbu00

The specialty chain said it will share customer posts using the #MyDenimStory hashtag on its Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, Twitter, and Discord accounts. It also plans to partner with DressX , a retailer selling digital fashion items, to allow customers to virtually try on top denim styles. An event livestreamed at Pacsun’s SoHo flagship later this month will gather special guests, offer musical performances, feature a photo booth, and allow visitors to use a denim embroidery station to personalize their items. Attendees will also be able to bid on NFTs.

The retailer isn’t the only denim-centric name exploring the metaverse. This spring, Gap held a 48-hour auction of NFT’s designed in collaboration with Harlem legend Dapper Dan. The auction was part of the apparel company’s spring 2022 collection, which included limited-edition logo hoodies embellished with the words “Dap Gap.” It also launched a series of NFT digital hoodies in collaboration with Frank Ape. Diesel and G-Star Raw are similarly investing in the metaverse and NFTs.

More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

What’s Trending in Denim at Project New York

Click here to read the full article. Project New York was back in full swing this week after a two-year covid hiatus. A more intimate venue at Iron 23, as well as a popup shop open to the public, introduced new energy to the show, while approximately 65 men’s wear and gender-fluid brands brought the goods. “This season we are no longer just a men’s wear-only show, we are welcoming gender-fluid brands as well,” said Edwina Kulego, VP of international and business development at Informa Markets Fashion. “Brands from all over are coming to show their personalities which has been missing...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Puma Accuses Brooks of ‘Copying’ Its Foam Technology

Click here to read the full article. The oft-litigious sneaker world has another heavyweight battle on its hands as Puma filed a trademark and patent infringement lawsuit against Brooks late last week. The complaint, which accused Brooks of infringing on both a design patent and a pending trademark, also included suggestions that the running brand copied Puma’s patent-pending foam molding technology. These insinuations were not included in any of the complaint’s three causes of action. Puma offered two explanations—both based on “information and belief” rather than hard evidence—for how Brooks supposedly came by its technology, including by allegedly “contact[ing] one of Puma’s...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

USFIA Survey Says China’s Losing to This Country

Click here to read the full article. The recently implemented Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) is significantly impacting fashion executives’ sourcing plans. More than 95 percent of respondents to a United States Fashion Industry Association (USFIA) survey said they expect UFLPA’s implementation will affect their company’s sourcing, according to the association’s 2022 Fashion Industry Benchmarking Study. More than 85 percent reported plans to cut their cotton apparel imports from China, while another 45 percent said they will further reduce non-cotton apparel imports. USFIA based its new report on a survey of 34 executives at “leading” U.S. fashion companies, 81 percent of...
MARKETS
Footwear News

Natalia Bryant Boosts Preppy Inspiration in ‘Cotton Candy’ Tennis Dress & Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. With an ever-changing style, it’s nice to see Natalia Bryant showing a more playful side in her latest picture. “Just a girl and her cotton candy,” she captioned on Wednesday, seen posing in a sporty tennis dress and Nike Air Force 1s. View this post on Instagram A post shared by n a t a l i a ✨ (@nataliabryant) The daughter of the late Kobe Bryant wore a purple and white tie-dyed...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nft#Denim#Genderless#Web3#Pacsun S Back#Pacsun
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Slides Into Summer With Yeezy Footwear & Baggy Blue Loungewear

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. No one does cozy street style like Lori Harvey. The model and skincare entrepreneur kept it casual as she stepped out in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Although its officially summer and the weather is starting to heat up, the fashion influencer proved that a sweatsuit is ideal for any season. Harvey was spotted out under the sunny skies in a vibrant blue ensemble. The loungewear set consisted of a crewneck that had long...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Instagram
SheKnows

Kate Middleton and Princess Diana Reportedly Swears By the Same Mascara For Long & Voluminous Lashes — Get Two For 43% Off at Nordstrom

Click here to read the full article. When something’s royal-approved, we can’t help but put it right in our carts. But we found a mascara that’s approved by not one, but two iconic members of the British royal family. For Kate Middleton’s voluminous lashes, she reportedly swears by the Lancôme Hypnôse Volumizing Mascara for a fuller look. But do you know who else swore by this exact mascara? None other than Princess Diana. It’s true! Her former makeup artist Mary Greenwell said in a YouTube video with Lisa Eldridge that she used three steps for the late princess’ lashes. She used...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Kris Jenner Sets Sail In Saint-Tropez With Printed Wrap Dress, Fedora Hat & Crocodile Hermés Bag

Click here to read the full article. Kris Jenner kicked off the week in full vacation mode. The media maven and business mogul was all smiles as she was spotted sailing the French Riviera in Saint-Tropez with a close friend on Monday. Of course, she was stylishly dressed to enjoy the beautiful sunny weather. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star was effortlessly chic in a printed wrap dress by Valentino. The garment included a wide collar, plunging V-neckline, pleated hem and belted waist. The silhouette matched her coveted Hermés Birkin bag perfectly, which she kept perched on her lap. To amp up...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Leni Klum, 18, Gets A Big Hug From Dad Seal On Rare Outing Together: Photos

Leni Klum didn’t hold back when showing off her love for her dad Seal. The 18-year-old fledgling model was spotted sharing a sweet embrace with the “Kiss From a Rose” singer, 59, in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, July 19. Seal, who adopted Leni while he was married to her mother Heidi Klum, was every inch the doting dad as he swept the gorgeous teenager up into his arms while they reunited on the sidewalks of the tony Los Angeles town.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Associated Press

Givenchy models walk on water in Paris Fashion Week

PARIS (AP) — For the first major collection of Paris Fashion Week’s menswear season, Givenchy’s models walked on water. A giant font filled with milky-white water and frothing mist in the courtyard of the Ecole Militaire served as a fluid runway where models, often bare-chested and in waterproof footwear, stomped and splashed toward a blinding set light.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Here’s Why Macy’s Will Feature Toys “R” Us in Every Single Store

Click here to read the full article. Macy’s is taking aim at Walmart, Target and Amazon by working to make itself a toy destination for holiday shoppers and beyond. The department store company will open 11 new Toys “R” Us shop-in-shops by Oct. 15 and said it could flex the 1,000- to 10,000-square-foot spaces by 500 to 3,000 square feet to add more product during the year-end peak season. The move marks a significant expansion of Macy’s relationship with Toys “R” Us parent WHP Global, which it announced in August with plans to “quintuple” the department store chain’s toy business and address...
RETAIL
DoYouRemember?

Baby On Air: A Meteorologist Captures Her Audience’s Hearts

Working moms are heroes. They work tirelessly to fulfill two demanding responsibilities – one to their family and the other to their employers. While Rebecca Schuld was fulfilling the latter responsibility from the basement of her home due to the pandemic’s protocols, a little human to whom she owes the former responsibility was with her throughout – that adorable little human was her 13-week-old baby. The combination of the pair on live TV trended online, and many viewers have showered with admiration.
RELATIONSHIPS
Sourcing Journal

Mushroom Leather Zooms to Commercial Big Time

Click here to read the full article. Hats off to mushroom leather. On Monday, luxury hatmaker Nick Fouquet unveiled the first commercial products made with Reishi, a bovine alternative derived from the mycelium of a wood-decaying fungus. A collaboration with California startup MycoWorks, the Reishi collection includes a bucket style, a straw topper and a curled-brim fedora that employ the material both in its entirety and as decorative trims. The pieces are available in limited quantities at NickFouquet.com, where they retail for between $810 to $1,750. “Our clients want luxury made from materials that feel good and that they feel good about,” Fouquet...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Kingpins New York Preview: What’s Selling

Click here to read the full article. Kingpins New York July 20-21 will offer U.S. attendees their first look at Fall/Winter 2023-2024 denim fabrics on domestic soil. The trends, however, are universal and indicative of the industry’s shift toward sustainable, versatile and nostalgic fabrics. “When we start every Bossa denim collection we think about cultural trends and influences. We want to fit our denims in the consumer’s movements and directions,” said Özge Özsoy, Bossa marketing chief. At Kingpins New York, the Turkish mill will showcase fabrics in three themes that reflect consumers’ renewed love for outdoor living, the shift toward gender-fluid designs,...
APPAREL
Golf.com

Check out these 10 sneaker-style golf shoes for an athletic on-course look

Golf-shoe style sure has come a long way. The footwear that was once pretty standard — usually black, white or a two-toned saddle — is now almost indistinguishable from your everyday shoes, whether they’re slip-ons or gym-ready. That’s a good thing, especially if comfort is a priority....
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
563K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy