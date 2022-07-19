Pacsun’s Back-to-School Denim Offers ’90s, Genderless Style and New NFTs

Click here to read the full article.

Pacsun paired its new back-to-school denim collection with a second installment of Pac Mall Rat NFTs and a brand-new logo.

The #MyDenimStory collection offers more than 200 new denim styles that span emerging trends, genderless designs, 90-inspired jeans, and workwear silhouettes with low- to mid-rises as well as leg shapes including flare, bootcut, cargo, balloon, straight, mom, relaxed and more.

“The past has provided inspiration for our new denim collection’s fits and styles. Everything old is new again, particularly to our Gen Z consumer, who brings relevancy to trends through social media sharing, and we are encouraging them to get creative with self-expression through their fashion choices,” said Brie Olson, Pacsun president.

The back-to-school campaign encourages consumers to engage with each other through the #MyDenimStory hashtag by sharing their “personal denim stories.” Pacsun recruited a range of Instagram influencers as brand ambassadors to style and promote individual looks using #MyDenimStory on social media.

The denim campaign also launched through Pacsun’s Pacworld with a new all-denim shop on Roblox , along with a new Pac Mall Rat NFT “denim mini-series with unlockable content.” Additionally, some of Pacsun’s stores will feature recycled-denim bear sculptures tied to another standalone commemorative NFT. Despite many of the original Pac Mall Rat NFTs garnering little interest, the specialty retailer continues to invest in the metaverse .

Pacsun hopes the #MyDenimStory campaign and metaverse rollout will encourage shoppers to channel the “best versions of themselves,” according to Olson. “As a leading retailer at the forefront of virtual and digital relevancy, it was important for us to incorporate mixed reality and cyber culture so that our community, who really value their physical and virtual identities, could engage with the campaign and denim beyond the IRL aspect,” she added.

The specialty chain said it will share customer posts using the #MyDenimStory hashtag on its Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, Twitter, and Discord accounts. It also plans to partner with DressX , a retailer selling digital fashion items, to allow customers to virtually try on top denim styles. An event livestreamed at Pacsun’s SoHo flagship later this month will gather special guests, offer musical performances, feature a photo booth, and allow visitors to use a denim embroidery station to personalize their items. Attendees will also be able to bid on NFTs.

The retailer isn’t the only denim-centric name exploring the metaverse. This spring, Gap held a 48-hour auction of NFT’s designed in collaboration with Harlem legend Dapper Dan. The auction was part of the apparel company’s spring 2022 collection, which included limited-edition logo hoodies embellished with the words “Dap Gap.” It also launched a series of NFT digital hoodies in collaboration with Frank Ape. Diesel and G-Star Raw are similarly investing in the metaverse and NFTs.