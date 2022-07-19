Blaze tears through house as London Fire Brigade declares major incident amid heatwave

London Fire Brigade has declared a major incident due to “a huge surge” in blazes across the capital amid the 40C heat.

Around 100 firefighters tackled a huge blaze in Wennington, east London , on Tuesday (19 July), with television footage showing black smoke billowing into the air, with buildings and fields on fire.

Sadiq Khan , the Mayor of London, said LFB is under “immense pressure” due to a number of fires across the city.

Record-breaking temperatures of 40.2C were recorded at London Heathrow on Tuesday amid the UK heatwave.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.