ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Blaze tears through house as London Fire Brigade declares major incident amid heatwave

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ivdKM_0gkxCiqS00

London Fire Brigade has declared a major incident due to “a huge surge” in blazes across the capital amid the 40C heat.

Around 100 firefighters tackled a huge blaze in Wennington, east London , on Tuesday (19 July), with television footage showing black smoke billowing into the air, with buildings and fields on fire.

Sadiq Khan , the Mayor of London, said LFB is under “immense pressure” due to a number of fires across the city.

Record-breaking temperatures of 40.2C were recorded at London Heathrow on Tuesday amid the UK heatwave.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Three-year-old boy dies after ‘heartbreaking’ tractor collision on Bury farm

A three-year-old boy has died after a “heartbreaking” collision with a tractor on a farm in Bury.Greater Manchester Police (GMP) were called shortly before 12.45pm after a vehicle carrying a seriously injured child flagged down an ambulance.Police were scrambled to the scene, but the boy died before he could be taken to hospital.A joint-investigation with colleagues from @H_S_E is underway & specialist officers are supporting the boy's family at this awful time.CI Ian Partington: “This is a heart-breaking incident & my thoughts go out to the boy's family who are utterly devastated by today's events." https://t.co/8JKePQ1OV4— Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice)...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Man, 20, dies after being pulled from lake at water park in heatwave

A man in his 20s has died following an incident at Cotswold Water Park, Ashton Keynes. Wiltshire Police said they were called to the scene shortly after 6pm on Monday. The force said: “Sadly, a man in his 20s was confirmed deceased shortly after being pulled from the water.“Our thoughts are with his family at this tragic time. We are not treating his death as suspicious.”The unprecedented extreme heat has resulted in several open water swimming deaths since the heatwave began in the UK. A teenage boy died while swimming with friends in a canal in Manchester on Saturday evening.The...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadiq Khan
The Independent

South Carolina boatyard worker dies after falling up to 100 feet into ship’s smokestack

A man in South Carolina was killed after falling from a height of 100 feet to the bottom of a ship’s smokestack while working, officials said.The unnamed 63-year-old man was working while standing on a small platform inside the smokestack. But the platform gave way and the man fell to the bottom of the structure on Sunday, said North Charleston’s police department.The workers lost sight of the man after he fell to the bottom of the ship but maintained audible contact with him till he became unresponsive, officials said in an incident report.The man was found dead with injuries...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Mayor#London Heathrow#London Fire Brigade#Mayor Of London#East London#Accident#Lfb
Daily Mail

Artist, 58, and lawyer, 65, are sued by neighbours after being accused of '3ft land grab' which saw them pave over a flower bed between the back gardens of their million pound London homes

An artist and her lawyer partner are locked in a fight with their neighbours, after being accused of taking three feet of their back garden and paving over it. Wendy Mszyca, 58, and her partner Amanda Uziell-Hamilton, 65, are accused of staging a land-grab over the narrow strip of ground between their million-pound house and the £1.4m Victorian home of their neighbours, Jay and Hannah Stirrett.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Boy, 11, dies in bike crash at race track

An 11-year-old boy has died in a crash involving an off-road bike at a race track in Fife. The family of Millar Buchanan say they are “truly heartbroken” following his death at the weekend. Millar, from Larbert, had been training at the East of Scotland Kart Club near...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Man 'killed neighbour Dean Allsop over motorbike noise'

A man stabbed his neighbour to death after becoming annoyed at motorbike noise in their street, a court heard. Jamie Crosbie, 48, stabbed 41-year-old father Dean Allsop multiple times and wounded two women who tried to stop the attack, Norwich Crown Court was told. Mr Allsop was pronounced dead at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

Deadly heat wave kills hundreds, buckles runway in Europe

July 18 (UPI) -- A deadly heat wave has killed hundreds in Europe and buckled a runway at a British airport. In Spain, authorities on Monday attributed 510 deaths to the prolonged heat wave, which has produced highs of up to 113 degrees Fahrenheit in recent days. Efforts to contain...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Salford Quays: Teacher pays tribute after boy dies while swimming

A 16-year-old boy who died after going for a swim with friends was "a cheeky chappy" who "kept staff on their toes", his school has said. Kalen Waugh came into difficulty while swimming in Salford Quays at 18:15 BST on Saturday, police said. There were no suspicious circumstances, Greater Manchester...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

UK heatwave: Trains between Manchester and Crewe cancelled

Rail services between Manchester and Crewe have been cancelled as temperatures soar across the UK. Trains between Manchester and Hadfield have also been halted as the country experiences its hottest day of the year so far. Northern said the disruption, which includes longer journey times, had been taken as a...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

The Independent

753K+
Followers
243K+
Post
358M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy