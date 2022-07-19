ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Red Bull have ended relationship with Juri Vips, advisor Helmut Marko confirms

By Kieran Jackson
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kEBRT_0gkxChxj00
Red Bull have ended their relationship with Juri Vips (REUTERS)

Juri Vips’ association and cooperation with Red Bull has formally ended, says the team’s long-term advisor Helmut Marko.

Ahead of the British Grand Prix earlier this month, Red Bull terminated the 21-year-old Estonian’s Formula One deal as test and reserve driver following an investigation into a racist slur he used during a live gaming stream in June.

However, team principal Christian Horner has since told PA that while the agreement between team and driver was “cancelled”, Red Bull would continue to “support him” from a “mental health and educational perspective.”

However, Red Bull motorsport advisor Marko - who is also head of the team’s driver development programme - moved to clarify the situation by telling Austrian broadcaster ORF Tirol that Vips’s association with the team has ended.

“I want to be clear - Juri Vips no longer receives any support from Red Bull,” Marko said.

“You need to be responsible for your actions and as a result, our cooperation has ended. Of course, words are not a reason to destroy the career of a talented athlete. Especially as he apologised. But these are global trends.”

Vips, who joined Red Bull’s junior roster in 2018, was handed his Grand Prix debut in opening practice at the Spanish Grand Prix in May.

He is due to complete his Formula Two season with Hitech GP and is eighth in the overall standings of a championship which acts as a feeder series to F1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YyrGW_0gkxChxj00
Helmut Marko has moved to clarify the situation regarding Red Bull’s association with Vips (Getty)

“That is their (Hitech’s) decision and we are not funding that drive in any way,” said Horner. “That is purely the choice of that Formula Two team and they have their own reasons for the actions they have taken.”

Vips, currently in his third F2 season, took to his Instagram account in June to apologise for his “unacceptable” language.

He said: “I wish to unreservedly apologise for the offensive language used during a live gaming stream earlier today. This language is entirely unacceptable and does not portray the values and principles that I hold.

“I deeply regret my actions and this is not the example I with to set. I will co-operate with the investigation fully.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Michael Schumacher's ex-manager accuses F1 champion's family of telling him 'lies' about the star's health as Corinna Schumacher and her daughter Gina receive award in his honour

Michael Schumacher's former F1 manager has once again accused the German racing driver's family of 'lying' about the star's health - and says he's still angry at being frozen out. Willi Weber accused the Schumachers of withholding information about the seven-time world champion, who has been kept out of the...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton explains ‘personal choice’ to continue wearing face mask after contracting Covid twice

Lewis Hamilton has explained his reasoning behind reverting back to wearing a face mask in the paddock with people around him “getting sick” again with Covid-19. The Mercedes star has contracted the virus twice, missing the Sakhir Grand Prix in 2020 as a result of a positive test, with current team-mate George Russell deputising for him in Bahrain. While mask-wearing in the paddock was mandatory in 2020 and throughout large periods of 2021, those rules have been relaxed in 2022 but many have noticed that 37-year-old Hamilton has reverted back to wearing a face covering in recent weeks. Speaking after...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Horner
Person
Helmut Marko
The Independent

‘That’s total rubbish’: Christian Horner hits back at Toto Wolff ‘flexi-floors’ claim

Christian Horner hit back at claims from Toto Wolff that some teams were breaching rules surrounding ‘flexi floors’, saying there are “no concerns” with the underside of the Red Bull cars. The FIA issued a new technical directive in the last month to clamp down on what Wolff believes is a grey area in the rules, with the directive coming into force at the Belgian Grand Prix after the summer break.Mercedes team principal and CEO Wolff believes some teams are breaching the current regulations by finding extra performance with a degree of ‘flex’ within the floor of the car, subsequently...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce fixes hair mid-race and still qualifies from 200m heat

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce had to fix her wig mid-race as she cruised through her 200m heat at the World Athletics Championships.The Jamaican sprinter can be seen reaching up to adjust her turquoise-coloured hair as she flies around the bend of the track.She still managed to qualify for Tuesday’s semi-final, finishing second in her heat with a time of 22.26 seconds.After the race, Fraser-Pryce - who owns her own hair salon in Jamaica - revealed she has brought at least 10 wigs to the tournament.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Arsenal All or Nothing: Full trailer released showing Aubameyang dropped as captainWhat you need to know ahead of 2022 Commonwealth GamesFull trailer for All or Nothing: Arsenal shows moment Aubameyang dropped as captain
SPORTS
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo wants shock Atletico move as Man Utd confirm Lisandro Martinez deal

Football’s transfer machine continues to grind away and speculation is rampant as Premier League clubs and those across Europe look to finalise their squads for the new season.Lisandro Martinez is headed to Old Trafford after Manchester United confirmed they have agreed a deal with Ajax worth up to £57m and the Argentine international defender will link up with his former boss Erik ten Hag.Arsenal were also interested in the Argentina international but missed out on the left-sided centre-back despite the prospect of playing for Mikel Arteta appealing to him.In other news, Cristiano Ronaldo could be on the verge of a shock move to Atletico Madrid, Armando Broja is edging closer to leaving Chelsea for West Ham, Arsenal are looking to tie up at least one of Oleksandr Zinchenko or Youri Tielemans and Matthijs de Ligt is Bayern Munich-bound from Juventus.Follow all the latest transfer news with our live blog below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British#Grand Prix#Estonian#Austrian#Red Bull#Spanish
CarBuzz.com

Porsche's New Racer Is A Total Blur On The Track

We'll be honest, the 24 Hours of Le Mans hasn't been as exciting since so many brands pulled out of the top prototype class, leaving Toyota to dominate five years in a row. But 2023 marks the 100th running of Le Mans, and it will be different with the new Le Mans Daytona hybrid (LMDh) regulations kicking in. These FIA regulations leave a lot open to interpretation, meaning various automakers can take wildly different approaches to generate 680 horsepower (so long as they use a hybrid system). It also means that for the first time in years, there's going to be fierce competition for first place in class and overall.
MOTORSPORTS
960 The Ref

Brazil's Alison Dos Santos wins surprising 400m gold at World Championships, beating American Rai Benjamin

For months, athletics fans have been anticipating the men's 400 meter hurdles at the World Championships, believing it would be another showdown between Norway's Karsten Warholm and American Rai Benjamin. At the Tokyo Olympics last year, Warholm broke the world record to win gold with Benjamin winning silver in a time that also broke the previous world record.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Transfer news, rumors: Bremer joins Juventus, Man City open talks for Cucurella, Dybala unveiled at Roma, more

What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Gleison Bremer joins Juventus as the Italian club wins the race against Inter Milan, who are now working to sign Fiorentina's Nikola Milenkovic. Manchester City are set to open talks with Brighton for the transfer of Cucurella, as Zinchenko leaves the club to join Arsenal. Let's get to latest:
PREMIER LEAGUE
MotorAuthority

Watch Porsche's 963 LMDh racer test at Sebring

Following its world debut in June at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed in the U.K., Porsche's new race car developed to meet LMDh (Le Mans Daytona hybrid) sports prototype regulations is out testing at Florida's Sebring International Raceway. The site is where Cadillac also recently tested its own LMDh racer.
MOTORSPORTS
Auto Racing Digest

IndyCar: The Palou contract mess isn't the first time Chip Ganassi has been down this road

In August of 2008, Mike Hull, Managing Director of Chip Ganassi Racing, got a call from his boss about one of the team’s drivers, Dan Wheldon. “You're not going to believe this: Dan has decided he doesn't want to drive our car next year,” Ganassi reportedly told the stunned Hull. The team had offered Wheldon a contract extension in May, which Wheldon had at the time given all indication he was going to sign.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Mercedes tipped to ‘mix it’ with Red Bull and Ferrari at French Grand Prix

Mercedes have the opportunity to be “in the mix” with Red Bull and Ferrari this weekend at the French Grand Prix, according to former F1 driver Anthony Davidson. After a tough start to the season caused by porposing and bouncing in their 2022 car, Mercedes have earned podiums in the last four races with Lewis Hamilton securing three and George Russell one - but are yet to achieve a win. Toto Wolff’s team are still third in the Constructors’ Championship, 122 points behind Red Bull and 66 behind Ferrari, but Davidson believes the high-speed nature of Circuit Paul Ricard...
MOTORSPORTS
thecomeback.com

Sergio Garcia makes surprising DP World Tour decision

Former Masters champion Sergio Garcia has made it clear that he doesn’t regret leaving the PGA Tour to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series. Now, he says he intends to quit the DP World Tour because he is no longer “feeling loved” in Europe. “I am quite...
GOLF
The Independent

The Independent

753K+
Followers
243K+
Post
358M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy