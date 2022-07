Purchase of 109.4-acre property off the coast of Lower Alloways Creek in Salem County, NJ will bring thousands of jobs and drive billions in economic growth to NJ. The New Jersey Economic Development Authority’s Board (NJEDA) has approved the purchase of a 109.4-acre property which will enable the planned expansion of the NJ Wind Port in Lower Alloways Creek, Salem County. The approval took place during last week’s Board meeting.

