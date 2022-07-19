ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Screen Chatter – New films this week – July 19

By Peter Prybylski
ABC 4
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – If you’re looking to beat the heat this weekend, how...

www.abc4.com

Comments / 0

 

ABC 4

New must-see theater production

Salt Lake City Acting Company’s newest show, SLACabaret: Down the Rabbit Hole, just hit the stage this weekend. Opening weekend was a hit. The show is getting rave reviews due to the energy of the performers and the fun storyline. This is the show’s second year running, however, there is a new script from local playwrights. We spoke with Cynthia Fleming, director and choreographer, and Tito Livas, actor, about the show.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Utah artist shares his inspiring story of Art From The Heart

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Justin Miller is an artist. His method of creating art is quite unique. His story behind the art is even more unique. Justin Miller is a quadriplegic, non-verbal man who creates such beautiful graphic painting artwork using his eyes. Miller says creating art makes him happy and is a wonderful outlet for him to show his creativity and his abilities. His work is inspired by what we sees around him.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
cityweekly.net

See You Later, SLC

When my partner and I moved to Salt Lake City in early January, the skies were that grim shade known to locals during the winter inversion. And the next day, driving down I-15 at rush hour for a panic trip to IKEA, the skies opened up for one of the most harrowing drives I can remember. Between us, we had no furniture, one job (hers), one case of COVID (hers), one entire-youth-and-young-adulthood spent in SLC (also hers). My days, meanwhile, were spent walking around Liberty Wells, wondering what type of job a stranger should pursue in this strange land, having traveled down a few different career paths through life.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

GALLERY: Opening night of Days of '47 Rodeo

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It was opening night of the Days of '47 Rodeo. The events kicked off with the days of 47 Royalty, all the pomp and circumstance and then the action. First up was the bareback riding. Not only are the horses powerful but the riders have to be in tip-top shape to stay on.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
gastronomicslc.com

Legendary Utah restaurant maybe set to make a comeback

In ‘I really didn’t see that coming news’ this week, The Training Table have apparently teased an impending return to the Utah food scene. Tuesday this week saw the company’s website updated with a mysterious “Tasty things coming soon…” message, an email signup form, and little more.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Second Video shows cougar prancing through Murray neighborhood

Second Video shows cougar prancing through Murray neighborhood. Second Video shows cougar prancing through Murray …. Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist …. Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist …. Utah’s most accurate weather forecast with Meteorologist …. Odyssey Dance Theatre to sell off costumes. Maverik Robbery:...
MURRAY, UT
idesignarch.com

Coastal Cape Cod Shingle Style Home in Utah

The exterior architecture of this beautiful house in Holladay, Salt Lake City, Utah features a curved balcony over the entry portico. The shingle-style home with Cape Cod coastal influence is cladded in shades of greyish blue. It creates a calming atmosphere in this quiet neighborhood with mountain backdrop. Blondino Design...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

The best spots to camp and fish in Utah

On Good Things Utah Hour 2 this morning – There’s no trout about it – Utah’s rivers and reservoirs offer some of the best fishing in the West. Magicians never give up their secrets and fishermen never share their favorite fishing holes. Then again, you can’t keep a whole river secret. How about we put you in the neighborhood and you find your perfect spot, only to be shared with your favorite child? Here are 6 great bodies of water for Utah fishers — both spinning and fly fishing. Before you go, check the Utah fly fishing reports for water conditions and access points. Tune in for the best spots or click here for more: https://www.utah.com/articles/post/6-best-fishing-spots-in-utah/
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Pucker Up.. It’s National Sour Candy Day!

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Pucker up people and run on down to the candy store for a bag of your favorite sour candy. July 18th is National Sour Candy Day! Adults and children alike will enjoy lip-puckering, eye-watering flavors. Choose your favorite sour candy and celebrate!
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Popular Utah-based barbecue chain heads to Riverton

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Barbecue fans, get ready as a popular Utah-based barbecue chain opens its newest location in Riverton. R&R BBQ will be opening its newest location this September while also hiring 100 new team members to staff the restaurant. The new Riverton restaurant is located at...
RIVERTON, UT
livability.com

Best Places to Live in the US in 2022

Bordered by the Western Hemisphere’s largest salt lake and cradled by the Wasatch Mountains, Salt Lake City, UT, is nearly picture-perfect. Salt Lake City residents have an amazing backyard, with easy access to world-class ski resorts and phenomenal hiking and mountain biking trails. Miles of protected open space, nearly 100 parks and close proximity to Utah’s “Mighty Five” national parks also appeal to outdoor enthusiasts who crave adventure and are looking for an excellent basecamp to call home. Even more? Residents here can get from downtown to the chairlifts in an hour.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
gastronomicslc.com

Menu updates at some of Salt Lake City’s best restaurants

It’s been several months since our last menu watch, that moment where we take a pause from the furious new restaurant openings – and instead – focus on what the established crowd are working on. If you’re looking for an excuse to check out a new spot, read on…
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Pioneer Day parade and rodeo kicks off this week in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Days of ‘47 parade and rodeo will be kicking off this week as locals celebrate the year pioneers first settled in Utah in 1847. The Days of ’47 Parade will take over the streets of downtown Salt Lake City on July 23 beginning at 9 a.m. The cavalcade […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Ogden company puts heatwave on ice

OGDEN, Utah — Utah may be in the grips of a heatwave, but people inside one Ogden business have worn their coats and hoodies summer long. You could say they are toughing out the cold to keep up with the dog days of summer. Workers at Mountain Brand Ice...
OGDEN, UT
AllUtes

Utah quarterback Bryson Barnes is looking 'damn good' ahead of fall camp

In the latest episode of his exclusive podcast, "4th and 17," Utah wide receiver Devaughn Vele answered a list of questions from fans on social media. Among the questions, Vele was asked about sophomore quarterback Bryson Barnes and how he's coming along in terms of development. With fall camp now less than two weeks away, and the battle for QB2 about to resume, Vele provided some great insight on Barnes and the status of his game.
UTAH STATE

