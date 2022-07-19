This Discounted Ninja Multicooker Has Nearly a 5-Star Rating and Over 30,000 Reviews

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. When it comes to travel, I like to be optimistically prepared. For example, I always pack swim trunks, because you never know when you’ll be invited to a random hot tub party. (I finally got invited to a random hot tub party last year, and yes, I was ready.) I always pack a suit even if nothing calls for one on the itinerary because you don’t want to say no to an impromptu Noma invite just because the nicest thing you have in your bag is a Rhude T-shirt. And I always bring some sort of waterproof shoe because wet feet in a foreign city are the worst kind of wet feet. And I’m a runner, so in addition to the other shoes that the trip calls for, I’ll have mildly outlandish running kicks that only look normal when you’re running. All of this optimistic preparedness means that my luggage is often 75% shoes.

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO