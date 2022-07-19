Okaloosa School Board Member Linda Evanchyk refutes claim that she voted to raise taxes each time

A candidate running for the Santa Rosa County School Board in Florida made the stunning assertion that doctors who provide sometimes life-saving gender-affirming care to LGBTQ+ youth should be lynched. At a conservative candidate forum in Navarre, Alisabeth Janai Lancaster took to a local church’s stage to spew vile anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric. “These doctors that are going along with mutilating these children and prescribing hormone blockers to these kids, in my opinion, they should be hanging from the nearest tree,” she proclaimed to thunderous applause. Her comments have drawn widespread criticism, even from Rep. Alex Andrade, (R-Pensacola) who was at the forum. “I’ll always stand on the side of parent’s rights and protecting our kids, but it’s wrong to joke about lynching political opponents,” Andrade said. “We should never call for the murder of the Americans that disagree with us.”

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO