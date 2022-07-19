ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County, FL

Okaloosa School Board Member Linda Evanchyk refutes claim that she voted to raise taxes each time

getthecoast.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the recent Okaloosa County Election Candidate Forum on July 7th, the challenger for the School Board District 3 seat, Darrel Barnhill, made a claim at the very end of the forum that incumbent Linda Evanchyk voted to raise taxes at every opportunity. The statement came in response to...

www.getthecoast.com

Comments / 3

Related
Santa Rosa Press Gazette

Mayor vetoes proposed charter amendment

Milton Mayor Heather Lindsay vetoed a proposal to lower residency requirements for her office after the city council’s July 12 regular meeting. The Milton City Charter currently requires candidates for mayor to have lived in the city for at least three years.
MILTON, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Florida school board candidate calls for lynching doctors who treat trans kids

A Florida school board candidate won a crowd with bigoted remarks against trans children and doctors who treat trans children. Alisabeth Janai Lancaster is running in Santa Rosa County School District 3, presenting herself as a conservative with "Christian values." After serving in law enforcement for over 20 years, she is now retired and hoping to gain a seat on the school board in Pensacola.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Florida School Board Candidate Actually Says Docs Who Help Trans Kids Should Be Hung

A candidate running for the Santa Rosa County School Board in Florida made the stunning assertion that doctors who provide sometimes life-saving gender-affirming care to LGBTQ+ youth should be lynched. At a conservative candidate forum in Navarre, Alisabeth Janai Lancaster took to a local church’s stage to spew vile anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric. “These doctors that are going along with mutilating these children and prescribing hormone blockers to these kids, in my opinion, they should be hanging from the nearest tree,” she proclaimed to thunderous applause. Her comments have drawn widespread criticism, even from Rep. Alex Andrade, (R-Pensacola) who was at the forum. “I’ll always stand on the side of parent’s rights and protecting our kids, but it’s wrong to joke about lynching political opponents,” Andrade said. “We should never call for the murder of the Americans that disagree with us.”
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Okaloosa County, FL
Government
County
Okaloosa County, FL
Local
Florida Elections
Local
Florida Government
wuwf.org

Help Wanted in Escambia and Santa Rosa governments

Escambia and Santa Rosa county governments are working to deal with an abundance of job vacancies. The dilemma is at least two-fold — anyone who does business with the counties and who might be able to fill a position and the various positions that are open needing people with those specific skills.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
getthecoast.com

Valparaiso’s new City Hall continues with “Phase One” developments

In June 2021, H&S LLC purchased the Synovus building for $1,000,000. Huff Management offered to lease the building to the city of Valparaiso for $10,000 per month for 30 years ($3,600,000). This city signed the lease that included no remodel costs. In the “Phase One” plan, there have been various...
VALPARAISO, FL
defuniakherald.com

Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate audit report

The Walton County Clerk of Courts audit report involving Walton County commissioners’ purchasing card (p-card) transactions, use of county vehicles, and travel expense vouchers that had been made available to the public in early July is to undergo investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE). In a...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board Election#Election Local#Okaloosa School Board#The School Board District
Action News Jax

State, nursing home in talks in suspension case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Health-care regulators and operators of a Northwest Florida nursing home are negotiating a potential settlement in a dispute stemming the state’s attempt to suspend the facility’s license. Attorneys for the state Agency for Health Care Administration and Destin Healthcare on Monday asked the 1st...
DESTIN, FL
crestviewbulletin.com

New high-speed internet option coming to Crestview

Crestview and north Okaloosa County residents could have more options for their high-speed internet service in the coming months. LiveOak Fiber announced on July 11 its plans to invest $100 million to build and operate a high-speed fiber optic network across Okaloosa County.
CRESTVIEW, FL
Atmore Advance

Alabama Power announces rate change beginning in August

Because of the rising cost of fuel, Alabama Power will be adjusting its monthly rate beginning in August, according to officials. According to officials, the typical residential customer bill will increase by approximately $6 a month to cover the higher cost of fuel. This price change is still below the national average, according to officials.
ATMORE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
crestviewbulletin.com

Parent challenges school safety protocols

A father is questioning the safety of his child at a summertime daycare operated at Bob Sikes Elementary School in Crestview. John Leitschuck is angry that the same protocols that apply to the school apparently don’t apply to the daycare.
CRESTVIEW, FL
crestviewbulletin.com

Walker Elementary School building a family feel

Walker Elementary School Principal Lorna Carnley is a product of the Okaloosa County School District. She attended Florosa Elementary School in Southwest Okaloosa County and is a proud 1985 graduate of Fort Walton Beach High School. She was a longtime faculty member and administrator at Baker School.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Florida Power & Light touts grid upgrades in Okaloosa

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Power & Light Company is upgrading the energy grid in Okaloosa County and making numerous improvements aimed at enhancing service and reliability, the electric utility has announced. According to FPL, it is strengthening power poles, managing trees, and vegetation near power lines, installing smart...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Reeder returns to Edwins Elementary School as assistant principal

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — Ila Reeder, who began her teaching career at Edwins Elementary School in Fort Walton Beach, will now serve as assistant principal there. Reeder was born and raised in Destin and is a product of Okaloosa County schools. She attended the University of West Florida, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy