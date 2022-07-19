National Daiquiri Day at Daiquiris 2 Go

HOUSTON – Buffalo Bayou Partnership is highlighting the importance of bees with their Busy Bees on Buffalo Bayou. You’ll be able to learn about the role bees play in a colony, how honey is made, the life span of a bee, and so much more! While this free event is family-friendly and happening Saturday, July 23 at 9 am on Buffalo Bend Nature Park and has plenty of safe activities for families to enjoy; reporter Joe Sam wanted to get extremely up, close, and personal with these pollinators to gain a better connection with these creatures through what’s called a bee beard.
Some like breakfast savory, some like it sweet. But whichever you enjoy, Pearland is full of locally owned sources for morning fare that includes donuts, kolaches, tacos — and, of course, coffee. There are also two can’t-miss brunch spots for weekend indulgence. Read on for the best places to break your fast, and visit the Pearland Convention & Visitors Bureau dining page for more great ideas!
Like the allure of playing cat and mouse in the romance department, there is something very enticing about scoring a tasty dish that is hard to get. From red-hot barbecue to time-intensive boat noodles that sell out by lunch, Houston has plenty of conquests worthy of rearranging your schedule for. The 30 Count Burger at The Annie Cafe & Bar is just such a dish.
Twice in the last decade, we at the Houston Press have compiled our list of the 100 things every Houstonian must do. The first list was nearly 10 years ago and limited to a very small radius around the city (30 miles). In 2017, we expanded it to include distances slightly farther away — up to 100 miles — given at how much is so close to us. How can we exclude the Gulf of Mexico?
KATY, HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy) - Three Katy area restaurants were burglarized during the 4 a.m. hour on Monday in what appears to be a targeted attack on restaurants. Burglars entered Rogels Barbecue, Hunan Kitchen, and Shogun in a Katy Freeway strip center between North Fry Road and Westgreen Boulevard.
HOUSTON – With temperatures soaring into the triple digits in Houston multiple times this summer, the squirrels have taken to splooting to beat the heat. Scroll through the photos below to see the cute critters sprawling out -- legs and and arms outstretched -- in trees, on a tiny picnic table, and in cool mulch.
Discover authentic ingredients, tantalizing tastes, and diverse cultural flavor at one of these great community-oriented grocery stores. Houston is home to some of the nation’s largest African, Latino, and Asian communities. And luckily, with the city’s multicultural layout, we’re able to have markets that provide supplies and serve cuisine catered to the different pockets of the city. Are you looking for fried mackerel? You’ll find massive ones in the butchery at Viet Hoa in Chinatown. On the hunt for authentic Turkish simit? You’ll find yourself right at home when walking into Acacia Food Mart in Southwest Houston.
Maybe it’s summer and the kids are out of school, already bored, and you’re desperately looking for a way to entertain them. Maybe it’s just a regular weekend and you need a way to entertain the kids on a warm Saturday afternoon. Maybe you don’t have kids at all, and just want to relive your youth. Whatever your reasons, amusement and theme parks are the perfect place to get your adrenaline fix mixed with a dose of good old fashioned fun. These Houston amusement parks are waiting to be explored, from the Typhoon Texas Waterpark to to the rides at Traders Village, and the legendary Kemah Boardwalk.
SUGAR LAND, Texas - We showed you Monday night that a customer was stuck with a $500 tip on ice cream cones. Now, we're told the store owner is cutting them a refund. We introduced you to Carolyn Sion who says her daughter ended up with a $500 tip on her receipt for three ice cream cones after using the credit card machine at Marble Slab on Highway 6 in Sugar Land.
Houston is rife with culture, thriving nightlife, and some of the best food joints in the country. Texas does barbeque, smoked meats, and Hispanic food like no other state. However, many may not know that this state is home to some of the most unique and stunning pizza flavors you can find.
HOUSTON (CW39) — It’s National Hot Dog Day, the all-American food that goes great with either mustard, relish, or onion. Or Texas-style, with chili, cheese and jalapenos. Of course, the main question about the hot dog remains whether it is a sandwich or not, but we can leave that for another time.
National Tequila Day falls on Sunday, July 24, and as Houstonians love their tequila, many local bars and restaurants are getting in on the celebrations. Here’s where to honor the the agave-based spirit with drink specials, happy hours, margaritas and more this holiday:. Arnaldo Richards’ Picos, 3601 Kirby.
HOUSTON — It’s only been around for three years, but a new retailer is making headway in this heavily populated market. Bien Home Furniture & Electronics was established in 2019 by Matt Coban, a former furniture wholesaler who jumped into the retail game at the perfect time, just before the pandemic.
According to Chick-fil-A, an opening date for the new location has not yet been finalized. (Courtesy Chick-fil-A) The Chick-fil-A located at 2330 Hwy 6, Sugar Land, will be relocating across the street to 2323 Hwy. 6, according to a brand statement. The new location is under construction. The fast food restaurant, which focuses primarily on chicken products, was founded in 1964 in Georgia and has more than 2,400 locations across 47 states, according to the brand’s website.
Toys 'R' Us is attempting a comeback before the holiday season and Houston will serve as one of its first test subjects. The move comes after the brand filed for bankruptcy in 2017 and subsequently closed each of its 800 U.S. stores. On Monday, Macy's announced that it will bring...
Imagine how it would feel if you were trying to warn people about something, and then it actually happened to you first. A Texas meterologist had that experience last week, when he was talking about the current strain on the power grid. Travis Herzog of KTRK in Houston, Texas, was delivering the forecast when the lights went out - just as he said they might.
Brentwood is now open in Addison, in the space once occupied by Houston's. If you ever ate at Houston’s, you'll recognize the smell. It's like getting a whiff of grandpa's pipe or grandma’s ciggies — it takes you right back. If the space does indeed feel (or...
HOUSTON - Record-breaking heat continues to torment Texas. On Wednesday, temperatures in Houston soared to 100 degrees. "Go to church on Sunday, because if not, [this weather] is probably the closest thing to hell," said Ke, a resident in North Houston. It’s been a busy summer for first responders in...
My Envy Nail Salon offered customers a 20% discount on services, including manicures and pedicures, to celebrate its July 18 grand opening. (Courtesy Pexels) My Envy Nail Salon held a ribbon cutting on July 18 to celebrate its grand opening in Katy, offering customers 20% off services, such as manicures and pedicures with add ons that include paraffin wax treatments, hot stones and neck massages. Other services My Envy offers include waxing, haircuts, hair coloring, facials and full body massages. My Envy Nail Salon is located at 4011 FM 1463, Ste. C, Katy. 832-437-9717. www.myenvynailsalonkaty.com.
