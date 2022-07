DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — God’s Shelter of Love in Decatur is asking the community for help to keep their thrift store running. In June, the air compressor at Blessingdale’s Thrift Store could not withstand the heatwave and failed. It would cost $57,000 to replace. Despite the interior of the building reaching 93 degrees at some points, the store is still getting customers, showing how much people want to help.

