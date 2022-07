Henry Winkler has recalled the time he was starstruck meeting Mick Jagger.The Better Call Saul opened up about meeting the Rolling Stones frontman during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. “I was in a restaurant and I walked up to Mick Jagger and I said, ‘Hello, I’m Henry Winkley and I have all of your albums,’” said the actor. According to Winkler, Jagger barely looked up to look at him and simply replied: “Henry,” before proceeding with his dinner.“I slunk out of the restaurant,” recalled the 76-year-old.As he left, he apologised to Jagger for interrupting his meal, saying:...

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO