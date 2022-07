Atmospheric conditions are ripe for yet another severe weather threat in the northeast on Thursday, one of many severe weather events to unfold there this year. In addition to thunderstorms containing damaging wind gusts and large hail, there is also an elevated risk of tornadoes from northern New Jersey north and east through to northern New England. Scattered severe thunderstorms capable of producing mainly damaging wind gusts appear likely over parts of the Northeast due to a variety of atmospheric ingredients coming together to spark another severe weather outbreak.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO