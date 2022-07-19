ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Blistering Drought Hits Europe's Food Production

By Lisa Bryant
Voice of America
 1 day ago

Paris — A swath of Europe is battling soaring temperatures, wildfires and a severe drought, with a new report predicting the parched conditions will shrink crop yields — including in agricultural heavyweight France — at a time when Russia’s blockade of grain from Ukraine is already hurting...

www.voanews.com

The Associated Press

New wildfires in Greece as Europe braces for more heat

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Battered by heavy winds, firefighters in Greece struggled to contain new fires Wednesday around the capital of Athens while other countries in southern Europe took stock of the damage caused during the latest severe heat wave and prepared for the return of scorching temperatures. Two new fires broke out west of Athens following a round-the-clock effort to halt a blaze in the outskirts of the city that had swept through inhabited areas and forced the evacuation of hundreds of residents. “Given the conditions created by climate change, we have new fires expanding,” Greece’s Civil Protection and Climate Change Minister Christos Stylianides said. “The conditions we are operating under are extremely adverse. Wind gusts have exceeded 110 kilometers per hour (68 mph) in some areas.” Fires were burning across southern Europe on Wednesday, but authorities in France, Spain and Portugal all reported improved conditions with a respite from the severe heat. French President Emmanuel Macron visited the country’s worst-hit Gironde region, in the southwest, meeting with firefighters who have been battling the flames for a week. French firefighters created huge firebreaks through threatened forests, using heavy machinery to tear out trees and roots, leaving large barren strips to stop the fires.
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
Daily Mail

Putin admits Western sanctions are causing Russia 'colossal' problems and says country 'cannot develop in isolation from the rest of the world'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has admitted his nation is facing 'colossal' high-tech problems due to the onset of unprecedented Western sanctions over Ukraine. The Kremlin chief said the West's sanctions had cut Russia off from major technology products and conceded the nation could not develop in complete isolation, but added it would be impossible to fully sever Moscow's connection to the rest of the world.
The Independent

‘Wet bulb’ warning as ‘dangerous and record-breaking heat’ to hit millions in US this week

Over 30 million people are under heat advisories or warnings as extremely high temperatures continue their spread over the southern and central US this week. The National Weather Service says that heat this week will be “well-above normal”, with the potential to break local records. Temperatures around 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) are possible near Dallas, Texas on Monday — with highs above 100F (38C) stretching all the way north into Montana.
The Independent

Sriracha hot sauce production suspended due to climate crisis

Hot sauce fans have something to get spicy about — sriracha cravings may be put on hold until September.In an April letter, Huy Fong Foods, the makers of the hot sauce, announced that they are experiencing a shortage of chili peppers due to “weather conditions.”“Unfortunately, this is out of our control and without this essential ingredient we are unable to produce any of our products,” the letter reads.Axios reports that the company has confirmed that its peppers come from Mexico. The publication notes that Mexico is currently going through drought conditions.The company’s letter did not specify what “weather conditions” had...
AccuWeather

Brutally hot weather melts runway in U.K. as heat wave rages on in Europe

The deadly heat wave that has been roasting Europe is reaching historic levels across Britain, with schools and transportation services alike disrupted by the surging temps. All-time record highs were broken in the United Kingdom Monday, and AccuWeather forecasters say more are in jeopardy as an intense and deadly heat wave that had already smashed records in much of Europe since last week nears its peak.
UPI News

Italy declares state of emergency due to worst drought in decades

July 5 (UPI) -- Italy, which is suffering the worst drought in 70 years, has declared a state of emergency for five northern regions. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi's government declared a state of emergency Monday in Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna, Piedmont, Friuli Venezia Giulia and Veneto due to low rainfall and rising temperatures that have dropped the country's longest river to record lows.
NBC News

Deepening drought in Mexico's north a threat to jobs, tourism

SANTIAGO, Mexico — Restaurant owner Leticia Rodríguez celebrated the construction late last year of a new lakeside boulevard in this northern Mexico town that she hoped would draw more people to her business. But now with La Boca reservoir nearly empty, tourists have stopped coming to boat, water ski or just eat a meal.
morningbrew.com

Extreme temperatures, wildfires roast Europe

The weather is so hot in Europe that maybe they’ll start considering putting ice in their drinks. A heat wave roasted Spain and Italy last week, and the UK is bracing for record-breaking temps today and tomorrow. With forecasts calling for unprecedented heat of 104 degrees Fahrenheit, the government issued its first-ever “extreme warning” for parts of England, and the transportation authority Transport for London urged people to only travel if necessary.
scitechdaily.com

Extreme Record-Breaking Heat: Heatwaves and Fires Scorch Europe, Africa, and Asia

In summer 2022, multiple heatwaves around the world shattered temperature records and fueled wildfires. Heatwaves struck Europe, North Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, in June and July 2022 as temperatures climbed above 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40 degrees Celsius) in places and broke many long-standing records. The map above depicts...
Voice of America

Record Heat, Wildfires Spread around the World

Officials from 40 countries met Monday in Berlin, Germany to discuss how to fight climate change as record heat waves and wildfires continue around the world. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke to the gathering over video link. He warned that the world would not meet its goal of limiting planet warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius as agreed to in the 2015 Paris climate agreement.
