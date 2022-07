Mass of Christian Burial for Khanh Thi Kixmiller, 82 year-old Weatherford resident, will be held Friday, July 22, 2022, 10:00 AM at St. Eugene Catholic Church with Father Kelly Edwards officiating. Burial will follow in the Catholic Cemetery in Hydro under the direction of Lockstone Funeral Home. Rosary service will be held Thursday, July 21, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Lockstone Funeral Home.

WEATHERFORD, OK ・ 3 HOURS AGO