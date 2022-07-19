ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIVESTRONG.com

Why You Should Always Eat Your Cucumbers With the Skin On

By Tiffany Ayuda
LIVESTRONG.com
LIVESTRONG.com
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FWQws_0gkx7geE00

Crunchy and hydrating, cucumbers are one of the most versatile fruits (yes, it's a fruit) to add to your salads, soups and sandwiches. Cucumbers, with their peels, are loaded with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.

Yes, you can eat cucumber skin — and it's actually very good for you. In fact, forgoing the peels means you're not getting the maximum benefits of cucumber skin nutrition, as the edible peel does contain some nutrients.

"Cucumbers are relatively low in calories, so there is no significant difference in macronutrient composition (carbohydrates, protein, fat) when the skin is removed. But the skin does contain slightly more fiber and vitamin K," says LaChell Miller, RD, certified culinarian and representative of the New Jersey Academy of Nutrition & Dietetics. "And with fewer than 1 in 10 American adults getting enough dietary fiber , every little bit counts."

Here's a breakdown of cucumber nutrition and benefits, plus creative ways to enjoy your cukes.

Cucumber Nutrition Facts

One large cucumber with its peel (8 1/4 inches long) contains:

  • Calories ​: 45
  • Total fat ​: 0.3 g
  • Cholesterol ​: 0 mg
  • Sodium ​: 6 mg
  • Total carbs ​: 10.9 g
    • Dietary fiber ​: 1.5 g
    • Sugar ​: 5 g
    • Added sugar ​: 0 g
  • Protein ​: 2 g

Cucumber Macronutrients

  • Total fat ​: One large cucumber with its peel contains 0.3 grams of total fat, including 0.1 grams of saturated fat, 0 grams of trans fat, 0.015 gram of monounsaturated fat, and 0.096 gram of polyunsaturated fat.
  • Carbohydrates ​: One large cucumber with its peel contains 10.9 grams of carbs, including 1.5 grams of fiber and 5.03 grams of naturally occurring sugar.
  • Protein ​: One large cucumber with its peel contains 2 grams of protein.

Peeling your cucumber lowers the calories to 28 and decreases some of the carbohydrates and protein but, most importantly, you lose out on much of the vitamin, mineral and polyphenol content.

Vitamins, Minerals and Other Micronutrients

Cucumbers are a good source of many vitamins, a large portion of those nutrients residing just under the peel:

  • Vitamin K ​: 41% of your Daily Value (DV)
  • Panthothenic Acid (B5) ​: 16% DV
  • Copper ​: 14% DV
  • Vitamin A ​: 11% DV
  • Manganese ​: 10% DV
  • Vitamin C ​: 9% DV
  • Potassium ​: 9% DV
  • Magnesium ​: 9% DV
  • Riboflavin (B2) ​: 8% DV
  • Vitamin B6 ​: 7% DV
  • Thiamin (B1) ​: 7% DV
  • Phosphorous ​: 6% DV
  • Zinc ​: 5% DV
  • Folate (B9) ​: 5% DV
  • Iron ​: 5% DV
  • Calcium ​: 4% DV

If you peel the cucumber, you lose a portion of some vitamins and minerals. A peeled cucumber contains:

  • 29.2 mg less vitamin K, down to 17% DV
  • 61.7 mg less potassium, down to 8% DV
  • 5.5 mg less magnesium, down to 8% DV
  • 13.4 mg less phosphorus, down to 5% DV
  • 9 mg less calcium, down to 3% DV

Cucumber Peel Benefits

1. It Provides Fiber

Fiber is an essential part of a healthy diet because it keeps you regular (aka helps you poop), helps lower bad cholesterol and balances your blood sugar levels to keep cravings at bay, among other things.

"Eating cucumbers with the peel contributes to increased daily fiber intake, which ultimately helps improve digestion. Your body can't digest fiber, so soluble fiber helps slow down the emptying of the stomach," Miller says.

"This can help you stay feeling fuller longer. Insoluble fiber adds bulk to your stool to help keep foods moving through the digestive tract. The good news: Cucumbers with the skin contain both."

2. It's a Great Source of Vitamin K

If you eat a large cucumber with the peel on, you'll meet 41 percent of your daily vitamin K needs whereas you'll get only 17 percent DV if you peel the skin off.

"Since cucumbers are an excellent source of vitamin K , they can be beneficial to helping your blood clot. This is critical in helping stop wounds from continuously bleeding" Miller says. "While many can benefit from this nutrient, there are some medications that may counteract with too much vitamin K in the diet."

For example, if you're taking a blood thinner, such as warfarin, you want to make sure you're consuming the same amount of vitamin K daily from food and supplements. Getting too much vitamin K can cause blood clots while taking in less can lead to bleeding, per the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

3. Cucumbers Keep You Hydrated

Eating more cucumbers can help you stay hydrated . That's because cukes are made up of 95 percent water, as with other fruits and vegetables in the melon family, Miller says.

All the cells, organs and tissues in your body need water to help regulate temperature and carry out bodily functions. Eating cucumbers can help you replace the fluid lost through breathing, sweating and digestion.

Try adding some cucumber slices to your water bottle or glass to infuse a mild, refreshing flavor and double your hydration benefits. Or snack on a sliced cucumber with the peel after your workout to help replenish your body with the electrolytes it needs to prevent dehydration.

4. It Helps Control Your Weight

Cucumbers are low in calories, carbs and fat​ .

The carbs in cucumbers are complex carbs that provide energy for your body. You should aim to eat 45 to 65 percent of your daily calories from carbs or between 225 and 325 grams on a 2,000-calorie diet, according to the Mayo Clinic .

Foods that are highest in water and fiber, such as cucumbers, are considered low-calorie. An April 2016 study in Nutrients , which included 13 trials and 3,628 people, found that eating low-cal foods is the most effective measure to manage weight when the goal is weight loss.

5. Cucumbers Help Keep Your Bones Strong

Cucumbers are an excellent source of vitamin K, which helps calcium bind to bone matrix to help prevent bone fractures, according to a February 2015 study in Integrative Medicine: A Clinician's Journal . At the same time, vitamin K can help fend off the calcification of arteries from excess calcium.

Cucumber with its fruit peel provides 41 percent DV, but if you discard the peel, you lose 29.3 micrograms of vitamin K, which decreases its DV to 17 percent.

A deficiency in calcium may result in low bone mass and the risk of osteoporosis and bone fracture, according to the NIH . Eating the cucumber with the peel will provide 9 milligrams more calcium than if you peeled off the skin.

How to Eat Cucumber

Cucumber's crisp texture and mild flavor make it a great addition to a variety of dishes. Just make sure not to peel your cucumbers to reap the most health benefits.

Miller likes adding cucumbers to Mediterranean dishes for a crisp contrast to other veggies. You can also incorporate them into a fruit salad with watermelon and sprinkle some chopped fresh mint for an ultra-hydrating dessert.

Miller also suggests adding cucumbers to your water or cocktail to enhance the flavor and boost the hydration benefits.

You can also pickle smaller varieties of cucumbers, such as Kirby. "Pickling in vinegar, sugar, salt, coriander, mustard seeds and peppercorns can really add a tang to cucumbers. You can even spice up your pickling liquids with jalapenos," she says.

"Some cucumbers have a thin wax to help stay shelf-stable longer in the grocery store. This is not harmful for consumption, but I always recommend washing them well before enjoying," Miller says.

Cucumber Recipes

If you're looking for more delicious ways to enjoy cucumbers with their peels, check out these flavorful recipes. They'll inspire you to make more use of cucumbers in your dishes and experiment with different ingredients.

Comments / 2

Related
shefinds

The Worst Fruit Women Over 40 Should Avoid At All Costs—It Ruins Your Metabolism!

This post has been updated since it was originally published on December 28, 2019. When you’re trying to lose weight, fruit is always a good idea, right? It’s natural, doesn’t include added sugars and helps curb your appetite so you don’t find yourself indulging in extra snacking. This is actually a very common misconception. In reality, this might be true for some fruits but not all fruits are created equally.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamin A#Cucumbers#Vitamin B6#Rd#Culinarian#American#Cucumber Nutrition#G Dietary
HuffPost

If Your Pee Looks Or Smells Like This, It's Time To See A Doctor

When taking a trip to the bathroom, you probably don’t notice your pee’s appearance or smell most of the time. Typically our urine is made up of 95% pure water and 5% other compounds. For the most part, “normal” urine doesn’t smell if you’re healthy and well-hydrated. Additionally, urine is typically a light yellow color, similar to lemonade. (If it’s clear, you may be drinking too much water.)
HEALTH
Popculture

Chocolate Bar Recall Issued

Canadian consumers are being warned against eating a popular chocolate bar due to an undeclared allergen. On June 23, Crave Stevia brand's All Natural Dark Chocolate was recalled and began to be pulled from store shelves. The recall was issued by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency after it was determined the chocolate bars may contain milk, which was not declared on the label of the product.
FOOD & DRINKS
Salon

Why haven't we been storing canned food like this all along?

There are a few types of canned goods I always keep stocked in my pantry—I like to have a few jars of black beans and kidney beans (for chili, of course), as well as crushed tomatoes, tomato paste, and chicken broth, just to name a few. However, to this day, I still haven't figured out a great way to store canned food. Stacking in the cupboard is just asking for disaster, and the can dispenser I recently bought takes up a whole lot of space and doesn't fit cans of different sizes. It left me thinking: There has to be a better way to store canned goods, right?
LIFESTYLE
shefinds

The One Vitamin Doctors Say You Should Take Every Morning Over 50 Because It Helps Sagging Skin ‘Snap Back’

As we age, our bodies go through a number of changes; we may experience thinning hair, dark spots on our complexion, and dry skin. A loss of skin elasticity is one more unfortunate result of aging that most people will experience at some point as they get older. However, there are luckily a few ways to keep your skin as tight as possible and even reverse sagging—and that includes nourishing your body with all the nutrients your skin loves with the right supplements.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Processed Meat You Have To Stop Buying ASAP

This post has been updated since it was originally published on February 6, 2022. Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women, according to the CDC? Heart related health issues are unfortunately very common in the United States. While things like genetics and certain medications can make them worse, or even be the source, it can be exacerbated by things like your diet and lifestyle. One way to invest in your heart health is to eat a balanced, healthy diet, and know what foods you should avoid or cut back on. One thing that is especially problematic for heart health is processed foods. Most processed foods have excessive amounts of sugar added in the process of being made, and high sugar diets have been shown to be direct links to increased risk of heart disease. But are there some that are worse than others?
HEALTH
shefinds

4 Foods No One Should Eat After 4 PM Because They Almost Always Lead To Bloating, According To Experts

Suffering from frequent late night bloating? We checked in with registered nutritionists, dietitians and other health experts for more information about 4 common foods that are often linked to indigestion when consumed in the late afternoon or evening. Read on for helpful tips and suggestions from Melissa Mitri, MS, RD, registered dietitian, health and weight loss expert and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
NUTRITION
shefinds

Dietitians Say You Should Avoid This Pantry Snack At All Costs—It Causes Belly Fat!

While having a stomach that isn’t *completely* flat is healthy and normal, experts stress that one type of pantry food or snack in particular can cause additional fat in your midsection or midriff area that you might be trying to avoid. We checked in with registered dietitians and nutritionists to learn more about one common food (that might be in your cabinet right now!) that offers little to no nutritional value, can leave you feeling sluggish and deprived and set back your weight loss progress. Read on for more healthy eating tips from Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, senior dietitian, Liana Werner-Gray, certified nutritionist and natural food chef, Nicole Olen, RDN, registered dietitian and nutritionist and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist.
WEIGHT LOSS
LIVESTRONG.com

LIVESTRONG.com

New York City, NY
29K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The food, fitness & wellness site that helps you #LiveStrongLiveWell

 https://www.livestrong.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy