No charges against law enforcement in shooting of woman

During the traffic stop, deputies identified two female subjects: Magen Shea Rader, 34 years old of Roanoke (pictured at right) and Amelia Louise Campbell, 25 years old of Roanoke (at left). The vehicle returned as stolen out of Vinton, Virginia and included items related to the residential construction site larceny. Both Rader and Campbell were arrested on scene. Rader has been charged with Petit Larceny < $500 and Receiving Stolen Goods – $200 or more. Additionally, she was served on an outstanding warrant for Possession of Sch I/II Drugs out of Alleghany County. She is being held on a $5,000 secured bond. Campbell has been charged with Petit Larceny < $1,000 and Stolen Goods: Buy/Receive, Larceny > $1,000. She is being held on a $2,500 secured bond.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO