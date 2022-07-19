ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford County, VA

No charges against law enforcement in shooting of woman

By Pat Thomas
WDBJ7.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Law enforcement won’t be charged for the fatal shooting of a woman who came out of a burning home with a gun, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance. Chelsae L. Clevenger-Kirk died after state police, deputies and conservation police shot her after...

www.wdbj7.com

Smith Mountain Eagle

Man charged with attempted murder of officer

A Bedford County man was charged with assault on a family member and attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office last Wednesday. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office stated that the office received a call at approximately 10:16 p.m. Tuesday, July 12,...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSLS

19-year-old Halifax man arrested for 2nd-degree murder

HALIFAX, Va. – A man has been arrested after a murder in Halifax County on Tuesday, authorities said. Around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday night, the Halifax E911 Center took a call about a shooting at the 4000 Block of Mountain Road, according to the Sheriff’s Office in Halifax County.
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Man arrested in connection with Radford gun firing incident from May

RADFORD, Va. (WFXR) — Authorities have taken a man into custody following a gun firing incident that took place near Radford Coffee Company back in late May. The Radford City Police Department says officers responded to the 200 block of West Main Street at approximately 11:07 a.m. on May 23 for a report of a shooting. When police arrived at the scene, they determined there was a single shot fired.
RADFORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Second Lynchburg PD officer charged in assault case

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A second Lynchburg Police officer has been charged in connection with an assault case from May 2022. A warrant for trespassing has been obtained against Kasey Smith, who is related to Brian Smith, who was charged in May. Police have not revealed the relationship between the two.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Covington city treasurer arrested for drug charges

COVINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — The treasurer for the City of Covington was taken into custody on Tuesday for multiple charges, including drug possession. According to Virginia State Police, 60-year-old Theresa Ann Harrison of Covington, was arrested on Tuesday, July 19 for three felony counts of possession of Schedule II narcotics, as well as one misdemeanor count of divulging confidential tax information.
COVINGTON, VA
WSLS

Vinton man to serve 50 years for first-degree murder

ROANOKE, Va. – A Vinton man has been sentenced to serve 50 years for first-degree murder after the deaths of two people back in 2020. William Ray, 23, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of April Barnicoat, 42, of Roanoke, and Eric Surface, 44, of Salem.
VINTON, VA
WSLS

Nelson County neighbors concerned following back-to-back shootings involving minors

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – A teen is facing several serious charges, including attempted murder, after a shooting Monday afternoon in Nelson County, 10 News reported. Several neighbors said they heard the gunshots, but didn’t think much of it since it’s a rural area. However, when they learned what had happened at a home in the 2100 block of Grape Lawn Dr. in Lovingston, they were shocked.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Former Bedford County Sheriff Carl Wells dies

Carl Holland Wells, 86, of Bedford, who is known for serving as the Bedford County sheriff for 21 years, died Tuesday, July 12. He served as sheriff from 1974 to 1995 and was a deputy sheriff for many years prior to his election as sheriff. “The men and women of...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSET

2 wanted in convenience store theft in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Henry County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying two individuals and a vehicle involved in a theft at a convenience store in the county. They said the theft took place at the FasMart on Virginia Avenue in Collinsville, but no further details were...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WSET

2 injured, juvenile in custody in Lovingston shooting

LOVINGSTON, Va. (WSET) — Two people are injured and a juvenile is in custody following a shooting in Lovingston Monday. The Nelson County Sheriff's Office responded to the 2100 block of Grape Lawn Drive on reports of shots fired. Evidence from the scene indicated a confrontation and shots fired...
LOVINGSTON, VA
wfirnews.com

Two Roanoke women nabbed in Franklin County B&E

During the traffic stop, deputies identified two female subjects: Magen Shea Rader, 34 years old of Roanoke (pictured at right) and Amelia Louise Campbell, 25 years old of Roanoke (at left). The vehicle returned as stolen out of Vinton, Virginia and included items related to the residential construction site larceny. Both Rader and Campbell were arrested on scene. Rader has been charged with Petit Larceny < $500 and Receiving Stolen Goods – $200 or more. Additionally, she was served on an outstanding warrant for Possession of Sch I/II Drugs out of Alleghany County. She is being held on a $5,000 secured bond. Campbell has been charged with Petit Larceny < $1,000 and Stolen Goods: Buy/Receive, Larceny > $1,000. She is being held on a $2,500 secured bond.
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

Fatal crash yesterday in Franklin County

Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Sunday (July 17) at 4:46 a.m. on Brick Church Road, 1.5 miles west of Route 220 in Franklin County. A 2004 Mazda RX-8 was traveling west on Brick Church Road, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. The driver of the Mazda was identified as Omar Santiago Lozano-Torres, 20, of Callaway, Va. Mr. Torres was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Police investigating multiple shots fired overnight in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating an incident where multiple shots were fired early Sunday morning, resulting in property damage. At approximately 1:48 a.m. on Sunday, July 17, officers say they responded to the area of 13th and Main Street in Lynchburg after receiving multiple reports of shots fired.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WXII 12

Danville, VA: Man shot while leaving convenience store

DANVILLE, Va. — Police in Danville, Virginia, say a man is recovering after being shot while leaving a convenience store. Police say it happened Sunday around 6:50 p.m. near the area of Memorial Drive, between North Ridge Street and Poplar Street. A 42-year-old man arrived at a hospital shortly...
DANVILLE, VA

