ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Netflix India’s Monika Shergill Talks Local Content Strategy, Success Of ‘RRR’ & ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ & Why Streaming Has “Revolutionized Cinema In India”

By Diana Lodderhose
Deadline
Deadline
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W3k17_0gkx7U0O00
Netflix India

As Wall Street anxiously awaits Netflix’s second quarter financial results today, with the streamer having already warned it could face more subscriber losses (as many as 2 million this quarter), the push for growth in India feels more crucial than ever for the company.

Last year, Netflix India made a bold move in slashing prices across its four subscription tiers, notably cutting its popular ‘Basic’ plan by a huge 60%, reducing it from $6.24 (499 rupees) a month to just $2.49 (199 rupees). While the company didn’t state a reason at the time for the price cut, Netflix India’s Vice President of Content Monika Shergill now tells Deadline that the strategic move was made in a bid to open up the service to a broader range of audiences across the Indian market.

Six months down the line, Shergill says the pricing cut is “working very well for us, and it’s brought in a whole new set of audiences,” enabling Netflix India to prioritize subscriber growth at a time when the company had begun to ramp up its licensing and original programming slate beyond Hindi and English-language content.

“It’s a very different pricing model,” she says of the Indian streaming market, adding that most local competitors work on annual plans with the benefit of big discounts from telco partners. “For us, our revision of the pricing was very well-timed with our content strategy and the new slate we were rolling out. We were very clear that when we started programming for a broader set of audiences that we would need to increase access and the pricing was a very important part of it.”

Tapping into the multi-cultural nation, which has a population of more than 1.4 billion, 22 official languages and more than 800 TV channels and multiple film industries, was always going to be a tall order. But Shergill, who was previously EVP and head of content at Viacom18’s digital platform Voot, says that India is a market ripe for local stories that can resonate locally and globally and that diversifying Netflix’s slate with non-Hindi, local language content is paramount.

“As a service, Netflix is an ocean of content globally and it’s essential that we cater to the diverse tastes of the Indian audience because we know that different regions and different sets of audiences want different things.”

She notes that the “largest share of content” that Netflix India has been programming until recently has been in Hindi and English. But, in the last 18 months, the service has been licencing titles in southern Indian languages and programming original content in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali languages.

“Strategically, as we are growing, it’s really important for us that we are able to go deep within a certain language,” says Shergill. “If I’m just going to put three or four titles in a language on the service, that’s not entirely doing justice to that language. So, our strategy is to really ramp up in certain languages and, gradually, as we add more audiences, we can see what is the next language that we can go deep into.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VUVM2_0gkx7U0O00
Netflix India

One recent success reflective of the type of varied slate Netflix India is cultivating is Telugu-language title RRR (dubbed to Hindi on Netflix) from director S.S. Rajamouli. The 1920s action epic, about two Indian revolutionaries, has grossed nearly $100M worldwide since its March 25 release and became the most popular Indian film on Netflix globally. The title was the number one non-English film on Netflix for three weeks running. Meanwhile, Hindi-language title Gangubai Kathiawadi, from director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, became a worldwide hit on the streamer reaching number one on the global top 10 of non-English films.

“We really believed in the vision of these filmmakers,” says Shergill of Rajamouli and Bhansali. “Gangubai Kathiawadi was such a disruptive and edgy story about a sex worker in the red light district which would have been an uncomfortable watch for a large part of Indian audiences. But Sanjay’s craft and vision of the film was something we really wanted to join hands with him on. Similarly, for R.R., his vision is so unique and he thinks so large-scale and mixing these two genres of history and fantasy was so appealing to us.”

Additional non-Hindi language titles that have been luring in local and global audiences include Malayalam language Minnal Murali, a Kerala-set superhero movie starring Tovino Thomasa and anthologies Paava Kadhaigal and Navarasa in Tamil, Pitta Kathalu in Telugu and The Disciple in Marathi.

Shergill says that streaming market in India has really benefited from the crowded theatrical market in India in the last few years. Each year, around 1,800 to 2,000 titles vie for screen space across the nation’s 9,000 cinemas.

“It’s a staggering volume of theatrical films jostling for space,” she says. “Titles are trying to own release windows and therefore, a lot of big-ticket films are clashing with each other at the box office. Streaming has really revolutionized the theatrical cinema space in India because a lot of these big, theatrical titles come to platforms and then are available to audiences in India and globally.”

She adds, “A big part of our content strategy and what we have been working on and strengthening in the last couple of years are the kinds of licenced cinema titles we bring onto the platform. In India, it’s important to be in this post-theatrical business as well as the original stories that we have always invested in and commissioned.”

While licencing these bigger, local Indian language titles is a big push for Netflix India now, the company will continue to make a “small number of original films that have a big impact on our audiences.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o0CYj_0gkx7U0O00
Netflix India

Since the pandemic, which had created a backlog in already bursting theatrical space, she stresses that many of the filmmakers have been keen to work with them in the streaming space as an alternative means for getting their stories to reach India’s audiences. “We support all formats, it truly depends on the creators,” she says. “It’s a very creative-first approach, just like in our content strategy we have a very audience-first approach.”

Shergill points to upcoming Netflix original Darlings, starring Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma, as “an important and defining film” coming up on the company’s slate. The Hindi-language black comedy drama, which follows the lives of a mother and daughter as they find courage and love in exceptional circumstances, is the directorial debut from Jasmeet K. Reen. “This is something we are so proud of and excited to bring to the service,” she says. “It’s an important and urgent story that needs to be told.”

There’s also crime-drama Monica, O My Darling, from director Vasan Bala, which follows a young man desperately trying to make it big with some unlikely allies and a diabolical plan to pull off the perfect murder. “The film is a very raw, spy agent story that is a little on the scary side,” says Shergill. “It really shows the breadth of our work.”

While there are no plans to sign exclusive deals with talent, Netflix India does have a multi-year partnership with Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Mumbai-based Excel Entertainment, the banner behind cult classic Dil Chahta Hai and Shergill has indicated that “there may be a couple more [deals like this] in the offing.”

“I’m really excited about the opportunities and room for growth in India,” she says. “India’s audiences have dramatically widened their tastes through their exposure to global content through streaming. Since the pandemic, we’re seeing a lot more people experimenting in different languages such as Korean and Spanish content. This is the time to tell really great stories which will cross borders and bring a melting pot of cultures.”

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Netflix Boss Reed Hastings Praises ‘Stranger Things’ For Streamer’s Q2 “Less Bad Results”, Predicts Death Of Linear TV – Again

Coming off a better quarter than anticipated, Netflix founder Reed Hastings today was showing some swagger again and a lot of gratitude to the first part of Stranger Things‘ latest season. “Streaming is working everywhere, everyone’s pouring in,” the co-CEO said Tuesday following the company’s second quarter results. “It’s...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘I Am A Killer’ Renewed For Season 3 By Netflix

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has ordered a third season of true-crime series I Am a Killer, the show that interviews murderers on Death Row or those who are spending the majority of their lives behind bars. Sky Studios-backed Transistor Films has gained access to maximum-security prisons across the U.S. for Season 3,...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

Which Streamer Is Releasing the Best Original Content? (POLL)

Streaming is the new cable, but who’s doing it best? For so long, Netflix dominated as the effective sole streaming service, with shows like Orange Is the New Black and House of Cards some of the first original streaming offerings. But now, you could argue Netflix is producing far...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Farhan Akhtar
Person
Vijay Varma
Person
Alia Bhatt
Person
Bhansali
Deadline

Keke Palmer Talks ‘Being Mortal’, The Film Shut Down After Complaint Against Bill Murray

Click here to read the full article. Keke Palmer spoke tonight about her experience on Aziz Ansari’s feature directorial debut Being Mortal. Her comments to Deadline came three months after the film shut down production due to a complaint against star Bill Murray. “I had a wonderful time filming,” Palmer began. “Aziz Ansari is one of the coolest people that I ever met. That was the coolest experience, but I don’t know anything more than that.” Keke Palmer on production of Searchlight Pictures ‘Being Mortal’ pic.twitter.com/3Q5GmXw6ec — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 19, 2022 Searchlight Pictures first announced Being Mortal in the spring. Seth Rogen was...
NFL
Deadline

L.Q. Jones Dies: Veteran Film And Television Actor, Producer Of ‘A Boy And His Dog’ Was 94

Click here to read the full article. L.Q. Jones, a veteran character actor whose résumé included more than 60 screen credits in film and many television appearances, died of natural causes Saturday at his home in Hollywood. He was 94 and his death was confirmed by his grandson, Erté deGarces, as cited in multiple news reports. Born Justice Ellis McQueen on August 19, 1927 in Beaumont, Texas, he took his stage name from his first film role in the 1955 Raoul Walsh film, Battle Cry. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery His film roles included parts in Don Siegel’s An Annapolis Story,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rrr#Netflix India#Content Monika Shergill#Indian#Hindi
CNET

The Scariest Film on Disney Plus Has Haunted Us for Decades

For a family-friendly streaming service full of classic kids films, Disney Plus serves up some seriously traumatic memories: Bambi's mother. Toy Story 3's ending. Everything about that awful Home Alone reboot. But for my money, the scariest film on Disney Plus is... The Black Hole. This 1979 chiller was one...
TV SHOWS
Deadline

Tanya Kersey Dies: Hollywood Black Film Festival Founder Was 61

Click here to read the full article. Tanya Kersey, founder of the Hollywood Black Film Festival, died Monday of cardiac arrest in in Rancho Cucamonga, California. She was 61. Her death was announced by her daughters Monique Love and Brittany Love and sister Lisa M. Kersey on Facebook. According to her family,Kersey had been battling multiple health issues for many years and “passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones.” Prior to founding the film festival in 1998 and serving as its executive director, Kersey was the founder and CEO of the entertainment industry trade publication Black Talent News and its website BlackTalentNews.com....
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Deadline

How To Watch The January 6 Hearings: Schedule, Livestream Link & Witnesses For Primetime Telecast – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: The Congressional Committee Investigating the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol will next convene on Thursday, July 21 at 5 p.m. PT. The hearing will be held in primetime on the East Coast, which will make it only the second of the group’s eight public gatherings to be scheduled in the evening hours. The first primetime hearing — which was also the panel’s first public meeting — attracted 20 million viewers across the 12 networks who carried it. The prospect of another primetime presentation hints that the committee believes it has...
NFL
Deadline

‘The Outpost’ Star Jessica Green Joins Ben Affleck’s Nike Drama For Amazon; ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Adds ‘Euphoria’s Zak Steiner

EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Green (The Outpost) is the latest addition to the cast of Ben Affleck’s Nike drama for Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports and Mandalay Pictures, in which Affleck will star opposite his Good Will Hunting collaborator Matt Damon. The untitled sports marketing pic has Damon playing maverick sneaker salesman...
MOVIES
Deadline

Knott’s Berry Farm Implements “Chaperone Policy,” Dress Code For Teens After Weekend Melee

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED with latest: Responding to a brawl among teenagers that forced the park to close early on Saturday night, Knott’s Berry Farm announced today a “chaperone policy” that will require all guests aged 17 or under to be accompanied by a 21-or-older chaperone throughout their visit to the park on Fridays and Saturdays. Any teens found unaccompanied in the park on Fridays or Saturdays “will be subject to ejection” under the policy, which will take effect Friday. The policy follows an outbreak of violence among unruly teens around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Police said they initially...
BUENA PARK, CA
Deadline

Jordan Peele Teases Next Projects At ‘Nope’ Premiere: “A Little Bit Of Horror, A Little Bit Of Comedy”

Click here to read the full article. “A little bit of horror, a little bit of comedy; I’m always going to try and give you a big show.” That’s how Oscar winning writer-director Jordan Peele described his storytelling sensibility to Deadline at the premiere of his latest, Nope. As to whether he might venture into other genres or play with different tones he continued, “I will stay within this realm that I love which is, I think, the only way I know how to view the world and how to tell stories at this point. Jordan Peele on future films: “When I want...
NFL
Deadline

Deadline

104K+
Followers
32K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy