Nolan Neal Dies: ‘America’s Got Talent’ & ‘The Voice’ Singer Was 41

By Greg Evans
 1 day ago
Nolan Neal, the Nashville musician who appeared as a contestant on both America’s Got Talent and The Voice, was found dead in his apartment Monday. He was 41.

A cause of death has not been disclosed, but Neal often spoke candidly about his struggles with substance abuse and addictions.

Deadline has reached out to the Nashville medical examiner’s office for additional details.

Neal will be best remembered by America’s Got Talent viewers for his 2020 performance during the season 15 quarterfinals of his original song “Send Me A Butterfly.” Another highlight came during his audition for the show, when he performed the original song “Lost,” which Neal said he wrote after getting clean and which earned a standing ovation from the show’s four judges.

In 2016, Neal appeared on NBC’s The Voice, where he performed the Incubus song “Drive.” He earned a spot on judge Adam Levine’s team before his eventual elimination from the competition.

His death was announced on his official fan page Nolan Neal Navy, which posted a message last night reading, “Sing in peace with the angels. The world is missing a bright light and Heaven just got a new music director. 10.05.80- 07.18.22.”

Neal’s cousin Dylan Seals told TMZ that the singer was found dead in his Nashville apartment yesterday.

Yvonne Caraballo
1d ago

Unfortunately relapse is usually the HARDEST FIGHT with drug addiction..You stay clean for a few months, or a few years... It does happen... When REALITY BITES YOU IN THE REAR, and you just can't take the pressures of LIFE... GOING BACK TO MEDICATING YOURSELF makes Life PRESSURES easily to deal with... Unfortunately This is always the END RESULT.... JAILS, INSTITUTIONS or DEATH... My condolences to this MAN'S FAMILY & FRIENDS... REST WELL MY FRIEND... THE STRUGGLE IS OVER...To anyone who is actively using Drugs of your choice... Bare witness that this disease of addiction is WELL AND STILL STRIVING STRONG on the streets of Misery... You MUST TELL YOURSELF TO TAKE A MINUTE AT A TIME, OR 5 MINUTES AT A TIME, OR JUST WAIT untill you make it to another day for everyday to be clean... Your Life depends on it .. You are not alone.. Just say NO, TAKE IT SLOW ONE DAY AT A TIME .. FOR THE ADDICT WHO IS SUFFERING ON THE STREETS TODAY OF MISERY... GOD HELP THEM...

Sissy Parker
1d ago

So sad that so many people that are blessed with so much talent, are cursed with addictions. May he rest in peace.

Tessa Cunningham
1d ago

A lot of death being reported. I don't recall ever seeing so much death or maybe it just didn't get reported as much either way a lot of people dying

