‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Crew Member Shot & Killed On Set Of NBC Drama

By Peter White
Deadline
 1 day ago

A crew member of Law & Order: Organized Crime has been shot and killed on the set of the NBC drama series.

The man, a 31 year-old parking enforcement worker, was killed while sitting in a car on the New York set of the Universal Television-produced series, according to police reports. Production was shut down for the day.

The victim, who has not been named as family has not been notified, was reportedly sitting in a vehicle in Greenpoint this morning when he was shot around 5:15am. He was taken to hospital and was pronounced dead around 6am ET. No arrest has been made yet.

“We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result. We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time,” said a NBC and Universal Television spokeswoman.

Law & Order: Organized Crime was filming its third season. The spinoff of the venerable crime franchise stars SVU‘s Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler, a member of the NYPD organized crime unit.

The series follows the detectives of the Organized Crime Control Bureau as they work to dismantle New York City’s most vicious and violent illegal enterprises. Danielle Moné Truitt, Ainsley Seiger and Nona Parker Johnson also star in the series, which is being showrun by Bryan Goluboff.

